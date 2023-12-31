What is Jeremy Renner's health update? Avengers actor hints comeback after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner, known for his portrayal of Hawkeye, faced a tragic incident on New Year's Day when a snowplow accident left him critically injured while assisting a family member in Reno, Nevada. The Hollywood star's critical condition led to an outpouring of support from fans and the industry, with news breaking on Deadline. Despite extensive injuries, Renner's recovery journey showcased resilience. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support, he hinted at a comeback, revealing plans to use the same snowplow on his property. Renner's determination and recent revelations suggest a promising return, marking a testament to his unwavering spirit amid the challenges of a horrific accident.

What is Jeremy Renner’s health update?

Jeremy Renner remains in the process of recovery, sharing details about the various therapies he has undergone nearly a year after the tragic snow plow incident that left him in critical condition.

On January 1, 2023, Renner experienced a devastating accident near his home in Reno, NV, close to Lake Tahoe. The actor was assisting his nephew, who was stranded in the snow, when the PistenBully, weighing 14,330 lbs, rolled away. In an attempt to re-enter the vehicle, Renner found himself crushed beneath it, leading to hospitalization for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

On November 6, Renner took to his Instagram and wrote, “I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday , countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…..”

Having outlined the various treatments he has undergone, the actor from Mayor of Kingstown highlighted that his "greatest therapy" during his recovery has been a noteworthy aspect. He said, “My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better. Be exceptional…I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all.”

In October, Renner made an Instagram announcement, sharing that he is actively working on a new album titled Love and Titanium. This musical project is deeply inspired by his healing journey, with Renner describing it as "A collection of music we wrote about different milestones in my journey of recovery since Jan 1st this year."

Is Jeremy Renner returning to work?

Since 2021, Renner has portrayed Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown. The actor recently announced his return to work, marking a significant milestone in his life and garnering excitement from his fans. Mayor of Kingstown, with an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10, has been a successful venture for Renner, and his co-star Emma Laird, who plays Iris, shared the news of his comeback on social media. The Marvel star acknowledged the announcement by resharing Emma's post on his Instagram story, featuring a picture of the two actors. The actress expressed her enthusiasm, writing, "It's happening, Back with my favorite guy next week."

Jeremy Renner, despite facing a harrowing snowplow accident and enduring a year-long recovery journey, has triumphantly announced his return to work, showcasing resilience and determination. The actor's unwavering spirit, coupled with his upcoming musical project and successful portrayal in Mayor of Kingstown, marks a testament to his commitment to recovery and his deep appreciation for the support of fans and colleagues.

