What is Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second daughter's name? Court document REVEALS amidst ongoing messy divorce battle

The messy divorce between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas is ongoing, and several reports about their estranged relationship continue to float around. Amidst all the drama, court documents have revealed the name of the former couple's second daughter. Sophie and Joe maintained privacy throughout their relationship and marriage, even keeping the name of their secondborn a secret. Now, a new report has revealed the name kept under wraps.

What is Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second daughter's name?

For the unversed, Jonas and Turner started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019 in Las Vegas. They share two daughters, with the first child, who is 3 years old, named Willa. The second baby girl, who was born in July 2022, turned one year old this year. Her name was not revealed by the estranged duo. Now, amidst their ongoing legal battle, court documents have revealed what the name of the actress and singer's younger daughter is.

According to Page Six, the younger daughter is named Delphine. It is inspired by the Greek word for dolphin and is reported to be pronounced as del-feen. Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers singer have an ongoing custody clash between the two of them. Recently, after slinging accusations against one another, the two temporarily agreed to keep their daughters in New York. Several reports claimed why the two split.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce

After days of reports claiming the two were headed for a split, Jonas filed for divorce and the two posted a joint statement on social media. "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," it says. The two have a prenuptial agreement.

Turner has been spotted with pop star Taylor Swift twice amidst the ongoing divorce process. For those who didn't know, Swift and Jonas dated briefly back in 2008. Back then, she had revealed how he broke up with her over the phone. The singer even wrote a song titled Mr. Perfectly Fine about him. As per reports, the duo enjoyed dinner at Via Carota and hung out at Temple Bar on September 19. They seemingly enjoyed martinis with caviar bumps.

