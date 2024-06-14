What Is Jon Bon Jovi's Take On Retirement? Veteran Artist Says THIS

Jon Bon Jovi has been facing quite some trouble in his professional life as the singer had to undergo vocal cord surgery in 2022, forcing him to take a break from his musical pursuits. Talking about his possible comeback, the frontman of Bon Jovi revealed that the earliest he can get back on stage would be next year, but nothing is confirmed as such cause it can take even longer for him to recover properly.

The 62-year-old rockstar addressed the challenges of recovering from surgery, during his appearance on Just for Variety podcast, as he expressed being frustrated with not being able to get back on stage. Jovi shared that he faces a range of emotions every day, as he struggles to reach perfection of his old days yet he is trying to compensate for this perfection with his excellence.

“It’s a range of emotions on a daily basis. Yesterday was unbelievable. And today was less than perfection. It’s frustrating. I know that none of us can achieve perfection, but I have to achieve excellence in order for me to do it on that level again, or I won’t,” Jovi stated.

Jovi though accepted the fact that there was no point for him to try to be a younger and perfect version of himself. The singer though showed optimism by expressing his wish to become the best version of himself at present by constantly improving himself. He expressed, “I don’t want to pretend to be something I was … I don’t try to be that boy from 29 years ago, but I want to be the very best version of the 2024 version of me.”

Jon Bon Jovi hinted at his retirement

Talking to The Sunday Times in April 2023, Jon Bon Jovi shared that he continues to receive vocal therapy to improve the condition of his vocal cords post-surgery. During his interview, the Runaway singer revealed that if he can’t enjoy singing the way he used to due to his vocal cord’s condition then he would prefer to retire from his musical career altogether.

He commented, “This is the first time I'm saying this. If the singing is not great, if I can't be the guy I once was…then I'm done." Bon Jovi’s frontman went ahead and wished to perform once again on stage by grabbing his mic four nights a week for two-and-a-half hours at least.

The singer didn’t hold back in addressing the worst-case scenario revealing that he would be broken if he won't be able to sing live on stage. He expressed, "I'll be crushed if I can't sing live again, but what does a quarterback do when faced with the last ball he'll ever throw?"

The singer’s early days and the rise of his band in the music industry were covered in the 4 episode Hulu docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi. Well nothing can be said about the recovery period of Jon Bon Jovi, fans can only hope to see their favorite singer once again on stage.

