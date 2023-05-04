What is Justin Bieber’s old pal Carl Lentz cheating scandal which got him fired from the church?

Justin Bieber was spotted for the first time out and about in Los Angeles ever since his ex-pastor Carl Lentz addressed the cheating scandal which got him kicked out of celebrity-backed megachurch.

Justin Bieber looked rough and unkempt in a white tank top, baggy jeans, and navy hoodie as he stepped out to grab lunch in LA. He clutched his phone in his hands as he donned gray New Balance sneakers. Bieber appeared distressed as he paced in the LA neighborhood.

Continue reading to know more about the Carl Lentz cheating scandal.

Carl Lentz cheating scandal

In November 2020, Carl Lentz 'five month long affair with Ranin Karim – Brooklyn based jewelry designer was exposed. Due to this, Lentz was successfully fired from the church and Justin Bieber cut ties off with his old friend.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber takes Frank Ocean’s side amidst Coachella backlash; Says 'I was deeply moved...'

Last week, Laura – Lentz’s wife said that after the affair was exposed, the ex-pastor accused her of ‘being unfaithful’ in a twisted move to turn tables.

The ex-pastor Carl Lentz rose to fame in 2010 as he co-founded the Australian based church in New York City. Bieber and his adjacent celebs like Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber attended the services by this ex-pastor.

Ten years after Carl Lentz co-founded Hillsong in New York City, he was kicked off his pedestal.

The Secrets of Hillsong trailer

Last week, ‘The Secrets of Hillsong’ – the upcoming FX and Vanity Fair documentary series’ trailer was released and it seems that Carl Lentz was involved in the project. Lentz told the director Stacey Lee in a video sneak peek, ‘You do not want to be in this chair. I cannot stress it enough’. Later Lentz turns towards the camera and says, ‘I had some major lies’.

ALSO READ: Is Justin Bieber taking early retirement and selling his music catalogue for $200 million? Here's what he said