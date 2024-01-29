What Is Kanye West's New Ban On 'Wife' Bianca Censori? Deets Inside

Earlier, Kanye West was accused of dominating his wife, Bianca Censori. And now, a new report claims that he wanted to shoot up the restrictions further by banning her from using social media to protect her from negative comments. However, according to insiders, her friends believe it's really another tactic to further isolate her.

Despite Censori's loved ones even staging an intervention concerning her relationship with the rapper and his controlling ways, her husband appears to have changed her attitude towards social media.

Kanye West bans Bianca Censori from social media

Reports suggest that Kanye West has banned Bianca Censori from social media to shield her from negative comments on the internet. "Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it – until she married Kanye," an insider said.

The insider continued, "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say." Giving insight into alleged Ye's manipulation, the insider told Daily Mail, "He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."

However, Censori's pals feared that the controversial rapper was notching up the isolation of her. "He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated," a source close to the Melbourne native said.

Her friends are also shocked to witness the subservient attitude of a rather assertive woman. "This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his ** anymore has seemingly vanished once again," the source continued. "She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants, and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice. She went from being his designer to his wife, which is, unfortunately, not a paid position. She's trapped."

Previously West was also accused of controlling Censori's diet and placing a prohibition on her speaking.

Kanye West blasted for humiliating Bianca Censori

Earlier this month, a video featuring Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori went viral, sparking discussion and debate online. The celebrities, known for their extremely bold public displays of affection, were captured navigating through a crowd of spectators at a Las Vegas casino.

The celebration marked the 29th birthday of the model and architect, Bianca Censori who married rapper Kanye West. Ye was accused of embarrassing Censori after fans criticized an unedited video containing inappropriate details. Not only internet users but also the drummer of System of a Down, John Dolmayan, criticized West’s approach.

The rapper himself was decked up in a winter-appropriate, long-sleeved black top with gray pants, while Censori paired a micro bikini top with a cover-up and went completely barefoot.

A user wrote, "I don't care how rich you are but you should never walk around Vegas barefoot! I'm just imagining her stepping on tiny pieces of glass." Another wrote, "Kanye loves to humiliate his muses." A third commented, "It's so gross, they look ratchet.” Another wrote, “I can’t defend it anymore man. I was REALLLLY pulling for you when you claimed Christianity and you were doing Sunday Services. This just ain’t it man… and it’s just sad.”

The System of a Down drummer, John Dolmayan, also commented on West's Instagram post featuring some pictures of Censori. "Show some class, man." He added, "You have kids who look up to you for moral guidance, and your wife is supposed to be the person you protect the most. She's not meant to be your trophy; she's your source of pride and dignity. This isn't the way."

