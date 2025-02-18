What Is Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver’s Running Point About? Find Out Ahead of Netflix Premiere

After continually amusing the audience in various outings such as Bride Wars and more, Kate Hudson is back on screen, this time with Netflix for Running Point. The die-hards of the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress have been waiting for another banger, and a trailer released last month just gave everyone a reason to rejoice.

Running Point is a sports comedy series by the aforementioned streamer that also stars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, and Jay Ellis alongside Kate Hudson.

The story of Running Point revolves around a famous basketball team, which is called the Los Angeles Waves, and a family business that the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress is part of.

However, with time, after a horrific accident of one of the owners of the sports team, Hudson’s character is offered the position of the president.

Well, this only gives a push to the struggles that Isla Gordon–played by Hudons–will have to face in the near future.

Per the official logline of the series, Isla’s brother is forced to resign from the position of president following a huge scandal. Now, Isla will have to be the president of one of the most successful professional basketball franchises, the Los Angeles Waves, looking into her family business.

Her troubles only begin as she will have to prove her worth to her brothers, along with the board as well as the tremendously humongous sports community, making them feel that she is the right choice for the job.

Running Point is produced by Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International, in association with Warner Bros Television. Per reports, the series will have 10 episodes, of which the first two will be directed by James Ponsoldt. All of these episodes will drop on February 27, 2025.