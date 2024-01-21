What is Kate Middleton's Health Update? Princess of Wales set to 'work from bed' post Abdominal Surgery

“There is no rule book, no right or wrong; you just have to make it up and do the very best you can to care for your family.” This line has been one of the guiding principles of Kate Middleton, also known as the Princess of Wales, throughout her life. The 42-year-old who married Prince Williams in 2011 and became Catherine, Princess of Wales, is also known for starting a fashion trend called the “Kate William Effect” in the US and the United Kingdom that made her every fashion enthusiast’s favorite once.

Kate is a renowned philanthropist known for her association with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood where she advises on parenting and other aspects of child rearing. However, Princess Kate is currently making headlines because of her health issues. She underwent Abdominal Surgery recently and has been recovering since.

What is Kate Middleton's health update post-abdominal surgery?

Kate Middleton, the potential heir’s wife, underwent an abdominal surgery at a Private Hospital in London. She will be moved to Adelaide Cottage to continue her recovery after ten to fourteen days of hospitalization, as mentioned by a Times report. Kate has also canceled all her scheduled commitments until the end of March to recover and will officially be back in form post-Easter 2024. Royal sources confirm that Princess Kate has planned to work from the bed as she has a persistent commitment to her duties and wants to get back to the foundation as soon as possible.

Royal misses important meeting amid health concern

It is interesting to note how much before the official Royal statement, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood posted official snapshots of a Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood meeting at Kensington Palace, and the Princess of Wales was missing from all the major stakeholder pictures. It was a clear hint at Kate Middleton’s current health condition. She is not just the founder but quite an active member of the foundation and was present during its previous meeting in March 2021 when she wished major companies like the LEGO Group, IKEA UK, Unilever, Deloitte and others to be a part of the group and provide extended support.

This was a major hint since Princess Kate founded the organization under the Royal Foundation she shares with Prince Williams to “drive awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years, in order to transform society for the future,” as the official website states. This latest development suggested that she had been sick for a while, and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Why is the program ‘Fiesta’ speculating something fishy about Kate Middleton’s surgery?

A Telecinco program called Fiesta and its journalist Concha Calleja have hinted at something else altogether. Calleja has alleged, as per a report from Marca, "I have spoken to an aide at the Royal Household and they assure me that something has gone wrong in the postoperative period. The situation is so serious that that is why they have decided to send these two statements.”

Some speculations suggest that Kate Middleton was hospitalized on December 28, 2023, and she has been under medical care since then. But a simultaneous report by People backed the Royal statement confirming her recovery along with insisting that the surgery was “planned” to happen on January 16, 2024. While there are many alleged reports around her recovery, the Royal Statement requests people to show their concern in a manner that she can maintain normalcy in front of her children during her recovery process.

