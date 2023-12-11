What is Kate Middleton's net worth? Exploring the royal fortune and wealth of Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton, also known as Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, has garnered significant attention since becoming the Princess of Wales alongside her husband, Prince William, the heir to the British throne. The couple, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, assumed their roles following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. While Kate's personal wealth is not on par with the colossal estimated worth of the royal family, her pre-duchess financial background is noteworthy. Hailing from self-made millionaire parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, whose company, Party Pieces, has been valued at millions, Kate's inheritance includes a family legacy intertwined with business success and entrepreneurial ventures.

What is Kate Middleton’s net worth?

Kate Middleton, with a reported net worth of $10 million as per Celebrity Net Worth initially worked at the fashion retailer Jigsaw from 2006 to 2007 before joining her family's party supply business, Party Pieces, valued at $50 million. The company's success soared after Kate's marriage to Prince William in 2011, benefitting from its association with the British royal family. As a senior member of the British royal family, Kate engages in various philanthropic endeavors. Her patronages include East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice, Action on Addiction, and the Natural History Museum, with a predominant focus on children, addiction, and mental health. In 2019, she began supporting Backyard Nature, facilitating families and children's connection with nature. Collaborating with William in 2016, they launched the "Heads Together" campaign, advocating for open discussions on mental health. Additionally, Kate spearheaded the Mentally Healthy Schools project in 2018, aimed at providing students with valuable mental health resources. Through her multifaceted contributions, Kate Middleton has become a prominent figure, leveraging her platform to address crucial societal issues.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why didn’t Kate Middleton join Prince William on his Singapore trip? Heir to the throne reveals

How much money has Kate Middleton made from Queen Elizabeth II?

In September 2022, Radar Online disclosed that Kate was poised to inherit a substantial $110 million worth of jewelry from the Queen following her passing. This collection comprised 300 personal pieces solely owned by the Queen, distinct from the Crown's holdings. A source revealed to Radar Online in July 2022, “She’s been focusing on her beloved pieces and who deserves what. The whispers are that she’s made some last-minute changes to her will that’ll be a shocking surprise for her heirs,” before Queen’s passing. Rumors circulated about last-minute changes to the will, promising a surprising twist for the heirs. During the months leading up to the Queen's demise, the source asserted that a close bond had developed between the Queen and Kate, provoking resentment from Camilla. The insider hinted that, “Kate is clearly the family favorite. She’d never say it, of course, but it’s one of the reasons Camilla resented Kate.”

Radar Online also claimed that Meghan Markle, Kate's sister-in-law married to Prince Harry, and her niece, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten, were omitted from the inheritance. The source suggested, “There’s a very good chance the Queen won’t leave either of them any jewels of value. It’s not surprising, since they’re not members of the royal family anymore, but it would be a real slap in the face.” William and Kate purportedly expressed no concern about their own inheritance, confident in their standing with the late monarch. Additionally, there were reports that Kate intended to share some of her jewels with her niece, ensuring Lilibet's inclusion, as she and William “really don’t want Lilibet to be left out.” The insider further remarked, “As for Meghan, she’s not their concern. Some people think it won’t be out of spite, but practicality. Others say it would be the Queen sending a message to Meghan and Harry: You reap what you sow.”

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton is 'hurt and insulted' and 'closed her mind' to healing rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Royal expert insights