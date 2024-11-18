What Is Kate Middleton's Secret Hobbie That She Hides From The Paps And Public? Here's What We Know

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has a passion for outdoor activities, including a unique hobby she enjoys despite her busy royal schedule. Often under public scrutiny, Kate manages to embrace her love for physical challenges in ways that might surprise royal fans.

In March 2022, Prince William and Princess Kate embarked on a royal tour to Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. While their week-long trip was packed with official engagements, the couple found a way to escape the spotlight briefly.

On the second day of their tour, Kate and William joined Coral Vita, a project focused on coral farming and marine conservation, for a snorkeling session in the Bahamas. Known for their love of diving, the couple explored the underwater beauty while learning about the initiative.

Photographer Matt Porteous captured their underwater adventure, showing the couple in wetsuits and snorkeling gear. In a video shared on their social media accounts, the couple was seen swimming among the vibrant marine life and exchanging the ‘okay’ hand signal.

Kate, who appeared almost unrecognizable in her snorkeling outfit, still wore her iconic sapphire engagement ring, a gift that once belonged to Princess Diana. Fans noted this small detail, linking the Princess to her royal persona even in the depths of the sea.

Kate Middleton’s passion for diving is more than a casual pastime. In 2015, she earned the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Advanced Open Water Diver qualification. This certification allows her to dive up to 30 meters underwater.

Advertisement

Her love for diving is a family tradition. The Middletons, including Kate, have vacationed frequently in Mustique, where she likely completed her training. William, a seasoned diver himself, shares this enthusiasm. In 2014, he succeeded his father, King Charles, as president of the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC).

While diving is a shared passion with her husband, Kate has another water-related hobby that William isn’t fond of, cold water swimming. The Princess has spoken about her love for this unique activity, which involves swimming in unheated outdoor locations or icy water during the winter months.

Kate discussed this interest during an appearance on Mike Tindall’s podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby. She described her upbringing and how her parents encouraged outdoor activities, saying, “I can always remember being physical, using our bodies, whether it’s walking, climbing the Lake District, in Scotland, [or] swimming from a young age.”

Advertisement

Cold water swimming holds a special place in Kate’s heart. “The colder, the better. I absolutely love it,” she said, adding that William often finds her enthusiasm amusing. She stated, “Slightly to the point where William’s [saying], ‘You’re crazy,’ and it’s dark, and it’s raining. I will go and seek out cold water. I love it.”

ALSO READ: Why Did Ridley Scott Scrap Previous Gladiator 2 Script With Russell Crowe's Return? Find Out Who Changed His Mind