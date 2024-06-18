What Is Katy Perry's Comeback Album Called? All To Know About Her Next Venture Post American Idol

Katy Perry is back. After close to four years, pop star Katy Perry is bringing her new studio album. The singer recently took to her official Instagram handle where she shared two posts sharing details of her upcoming singles from the album. Notably, Perry’s previous album, Smile was dropped on August 28, 2020, under the banner of Capitol Records.

Katy Perry is bringing a new album in 2024

Katy Perry is bringing her sixth studio album as the pop star announced her upcoming single Woman’s World. The title of the album is yet to be disclosed. The 39-year-old shared a short video teasing the song and the lyrics of the song lip-syncing “sexy, confident/so intelligent/she is heaven sent/so soft, so strong.”

The singer was seen in a white bikini with a slightly ripped design revealing much of her cleavage and underboob. She wore a necklace featuring transparent pipes with metal joints complementing her blackish metal boots giving away a futuristic vibe in her appearance.

The video ended as she kissed her arm. Also, the very appearance of the pop star could be the final album cover as she posted another image of her in the same costume with waist-high metallic boots in a glamorous pose.

Revealing details of the upcoming single, Perry captioned, "WOMAN’S WORLD SONG JULY 11 VIDEO JULY 12 PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER GET READY TO POP OFF KATYPERRY.COM."

Advertisement

Following the release of the first single from her upcoming album, Perry will release the rest of the songs later with a few having potential videos. However, details of the rest of the songs are still under wraps as the title of the album.

Katy Perry quits American Idol after season 22

Perry who joined American Idol as a judge on the singing competition show from season 16 left after the reality show’s 22nd season. The announcement of her upcoming single and sixth album came after her departure from the show after the Firework singer’s seven-year tenure. Perry last appeared in American Idol in the season finale episode on May 19 as she was seen burst into emotion hugging her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“I love Idol so much," the California Gurls singer said back in February appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as she announced that season 22 would be the final season for her in the show. “It’s connected me with the heart of America,” Perry said of the show. However, she felt the need to go out and “feel that pulse to my own beat.”

Advertisement

Perry also revealed that her fellow judges were aware of her plans to leave the show as well as her ambition “planned for this year.” Despite her love for being in the show, the Teenage Dream singer had to leave as she wanted to see the world and “maybe bring new music.”

The plans of the pop star came to fruition, and fans of the singer are excited about the new song and the upcoming album from the singer as her post teasing the song on Instagram and TikTok got huge responses with positive comments and likes.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Officially Reveals New Single Woman’s World After Quitting American Idol; Song Set To Release On July 11