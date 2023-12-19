What is Ketamine and its effects? Exploring the chemical as Matthew Perry's autopsy report comes out

The actor Matthew Perry, most famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the popular 90’s TV sitcom Friends was found unresponsive in his home on 28th October, 2023. The actor, who died at the age of 54 has struggled with drug abuse and addiction his whole life. In his most recent toxicology report, it was revealed that Perry had Ketamine in his system at the time of death. Let us take a deep dive into the nature of the drug and what effects it may have on a person’s health.

Matthew Perry’s toxicology report

Perry’s most recent toxicology report came out and people are shocked by the results. It clearly stated that the Friends star died from the “Acute effects of Ketamine”. That’s right. A lethal amount of Ketamine was found in his blood after his passing and they are likely the reason behind his death.

Ketamine is a drug that is described as a “dissociative anesthetic” by DEA, and it is used in the medical field as an anesthetic. But the drug, which can also be described as a hallucinogen and can cause immobility, calm, and relaxation is also being used in a therapeutic measure. It is also used in moderation as a recreational drug and is known for its antidepressant qualities.

Matthew Perry, who had struggled with anxiety and depression for a long time, was using a Ketamine infusion treatment to help him deal with the problems. But as per common knowledge, the actor received the latest session more than a week before his death. This means that the ketamine found in his system was probably not from his treatment.

Advertisement

It was also revealed in the report that Perry’s death was due to a Ketamine overdose. The lethal amount of the drug’s traces was found in the actor’s stomach. It said that the amount is about what is used in general anesthesia during surgeries and not in a typical infusion therapy session, shrouding his death in even more mystery. This high dose which can overstimulate the heart coupled with his prevailing coronary artery disease was the likely cause of his death. The drug was probably what pushed Matthew to lose consciousness and that's how drowning became another cause of his untimely death.

Some truths that came to light

Other than the frightening amount of Ketamine, the examiners also found buprenorphine, which is a type of pain-alleviating drug in his blood. This opioid-like drug is used to help reduce the patient’s pain and also help addiction to opioids. The report also revealed that Perry was taking diabetes medication alongside Tamoxifen which helped him lose weight.

The beloved actor has been struggling with addiction for some time now, and he was receiving help to get better and live a happier life. Matthew’s old friend revealed that not only was the actor struggling but that he was also acting “Angry and mean” due to the testosterone shots that he was taking.

Perry’s live-in assistant also said that he was trying to quit smoking and relying on nicotine lollipops to do so. Many bottles of different prescription drugs all prescribed to Perry were also found in his assistant’s room. The fans are still struggling with the news of the actor's passing.

ALSO READ: What caused Matthew Perry’s death? FRIENDS star’s Autopsy reports reveals the real reason behind his demise