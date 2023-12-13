What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Exploring comedian's wealth and fortune amid his and Chris Rock's new Netflix documentary

Kevin Hart is an African-American comedian whose comedic reputation grew with the release of his first stand-up album Kevin Hart: I’m a Grown Little Man. He has since released four more comedy albums: Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny, Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain, Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, and Kevin Hart: What Now?

Time magazine named the comedian on its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2015. Hart launched the Laugh Out Loud Network in 2017 which is a subscription video streaming service in partnership with Lionsgate.

What is Kevin Hart’s net worth?

Kevin Hart has become one of the highest-paid entertainers globally. Hart's trajectory to riches has been a rollercoaster of hard work and strategic moves. His hard work and talent have brought him enormous success and wealth.

Hart’s average payday per movie is $20 million and depending on box office or streaming deals, he might earn more. At least $90 million of his net worth is mainly from his stand-up comedy. As of 2023, Hart's net worth is estimated to be around $450 million , nabbing about $59 million in the July 2018 to June 2019 period alone. He also owns an 85% stake in Hartbeat, a new media venture with a valuation of $650 million.

Kevin Hart’s new Netflix documentary with Chris Rock

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only follows the two comedians, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock where they talk about their lives in detail. The official synopsis of the documentary reads:

"Follow these two comedy icons behind the scenes throughout a tour that will follow the couple as they tell firsthand accounts of their early lives, their struggles, their triumphs, and their brotherhood."

The documentary gives us an intimate look into their lives, with the emphasis on their 'brotherhood' key to making the documentary unique, with Kevin Hart himself saying in the teaser,

“This is a story about two separate journeys that somehow align and end up at the same intersection at the top.”

The documentary is expected to deliver not just a breakdown of the two comedian’s histories but also what life is like as one of the world's most in-demand stars when it's show-time.

The documentary is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

