What Is Kevin Spacey's Legal Bill Fiasco? Actor Opens Up About ‘Many Millions’ Worth Of Debt

Kevin Spacey fought back tears during a recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. He revealed that his house has been foreclosed due to the many millions he owes in legal fees from his sexual misconduct trials. When Piers Morgan asked him where he lives now, Spacey admitted he no longer has a permanent home and barely has any money left.

Foreclosure and financial woes

Kevin Spacey said during the interview, “It’s funny you ask that question because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put my things in storage. So the answer to that question is, I’m not sure where I am going to live now.”

Since 2012, he has lived in Baltimore, where House of Cards was filmed. That leaves his current financial situation up in the air as to what’s next for him. He claimed that he could not pay the bills that he owed.

Spacey choked back tears when he was asked whether he was facing bankruptcy right now. He said that he had considered filing for bankruptcy several times; however, he has managed to avoid it so far.

When Morgan asks him to talk about Spacey’s present financial status, Spacey answers that he does not have any. However, he has debts he does not know how to repay. Among the debts, the considerable ones are worth many millions.

Legal battles and allegations

Spacey has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault since 2017’s #MeToo campaign. He did not molest actor Anthony Rapp, which a New York jury found in 2022. A UK court later exonerated him from nine charges of sexual harassment by four complainants. Despite these verdicts, Spacey still faces lawsuits and holds fast to his denial.

The British documentary series Spacey Unmasked aired recently and is currently streaming on HBO Max. It contains testimonies on Spacey’s alleged misconduct, including one saying he had fondled another House of Cards actor. Spacey got fired from the Netflix show because of the inappropriate behavior at work.

Reflections on House of Cards

“It was a wrong decision,” Spacey commented on his removal from House of Cards. He pointed out that this forced them to respond similarly to other accusations against their employees. Nevertheless, he stated his support for co-star Robin Wright, who hasn’t spoken since those allegations appeared in the public domain in 2017.

Despite the scandals surrounding him, some actors like Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson have come forward to support Spacey. Stone talked about his talent and generosity, while Neeson said he was a great man and a brilliant person whose absence has been felt in the industry.

An interview with Kevin Spacey on Piers Morgan Uncensored demonstrates how legal battles and allegations have taken their toll on his life and career. With both his financial and personal lives falling apart, there’s no telling what will happen to Spacey next.

