What is Khloé Kardashian's net worth in 2023? Exploring her fortune, businesses, and more

Khloé Kardashian, often dubbed Khlo-Money, holds a significant position in the Kardashian family's massive success, standing tall alongside her wealthy sisters. Beyond the controversies surrounding the family, Khloé has amassed considerable wealth, rivaling even some of her siblings like Kendall Jenner. The Kardashians, known for their enduring reality show, lucrative businesses, and strategic endorsements, have transformed into a financial powerhouse. Khloé's financial journey exemplifies the family's business acumen, contributing to their collective wealth that goes beyond their pop-culture fame.

What is Khloe Kardashian’s net worth as of 2023?

Khloé Kardashian boasts an impressive net worth of $60 million, a substantial increase of $20 million since 2019, as per Celebrity Net Worth . Apart from her earnings from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé has significantly contributed to her wealth through her clothing label, Good American, co-founded with Emma Grede in 2016. Specializing in promoting body positivity, the brand offers a range of garments catering to diverse shapes and sizes. While her fortune is noteworthy, it falls within the spectrum of her siblings, with Kylie leading at $900 million, Kendall at $60 million, and Kim at a staggering $1.4 billion. The Kardashian family's financial prowess extends to their momager, Kris Jenner, who holds a net worth of $170 million.

This wealth is attributed to her diverse ventures, including her long-standing role in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, spinoff shows like Revenge Body, fragrance lines, authored books, lucrative endorsement deals, and notably, her inclusive denim brand, Good American. The brand achieved remarkable success, generating $1 million in sales on its launch day, solidifying Khloé's financial standing beyond her television career. In fact, this is touted to be the biggest apparel launch in denim history.

She opened up about her denim brand to Refinery 29 adding, “In the past, designers have been hesitant to create more sizes—many times due to the lack of experience with a process that differs from the industry standard. That’s why at Good American, we hire a diverse range of experts to make sure we have the best fit and quality. This is something that has been baked into our business model since day one, so now we are thinking how we can push the boundaries of inclusivity even further.”

ALSO READ: Khloé Kardashian shares a glimpse from her early Halloween celebrations with kids True, Tatum and their cousins; DEETS inside

Khloe Kardashian’s whopping earnings from Good American

Khloé Kardashian's venture into the fashion industry materialized in 2016 when she co-founded Good American with Emma Grede. Recognizing the need for a size-inclusive and body-positive brand, Khloé aimed to empower women of all shapes. She told Bustle , “We built Good American to meet a dire need for a fashion brand that's inclusive in every way and empowers all women.” However, the journey was not without its challenges, as Khloé faced a lawsuit in 2017 for allegedly copying designs from LA designer Destiney Bleu's brand, d.bleu.dazzled, particularly in relation to Good American's bedazzled bodysuits. The $10 million lawsuit was eventually settled outside of court as per Radar .

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: ‘I would probably…’: Khloé Kardashian reveals if someone betrayed her daughter True like Tristan Thompson she would do THIS; Details inside