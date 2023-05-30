What is Kim Kardashian’s favorite feature in a man? Reality TV star reveals one major turn on

American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian’s latest revelation will leave you in awe and it surely cannot be missed. The SKIMS founder recently shared what she looks for in a partner. She shared a long list of must reads which includes a big makeover for the reality star.

Kim Kardashian’s list of her favorite features in a man

In a confessional for an up-and-coming episode of The Kardashians, Kim said, “Good teeth. Teeth are like one of my major turn ons. The straighter, the hornier I’ll get. Just kidding, but not kidding.”

Hold on as the list does not end here! Kim Kardashian shared three features she looks for in a man. She said, “Number one, protect me.” “Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that’s a given. I think I should even take that off,” added the reality TV star. Kim continued, “Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful.” These features are must have in a man for Kim Kardashian.

On the other hand, when it comes to her four children - North West (9), Chicago West (5), Saint West (7), and Psalm West (4), the Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame looks for a role model for her kids especially that her boys can look up to. Let us tell you that she shares her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian poked fun at herself adding she was looking for someone with “no heavy baggage’ because she has “enough.” After mentioning her list including a motivated and independent person, she concluded by saying, “I want to love their scent, even in the gym, let's get facials together, can read a room, let's do lasers, has their own shit going on, also adaptable, I love hair, respect to others, especially when no one is watching, let's do ice baths together, teeth, good teeth.”

Meanwhile, the reality TV star broke up with comedian Pete Davidson in August after nine months of dating. Kim recently opened up about how Pete went through a lot due to her divorce from Kanye. According to E! News, the pair had a lot of love and respect for each other but the long distance and demanding schedule made it difficult to maintain a relationship.

