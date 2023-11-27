What is Kim Kardashian's net worth as of 2023? Exploring her fortune and wealth as her new film is set to premiere on Netflix

Kim Kardashian, the queen of reality TV turned savvy business mogul, has not only graced our screens but also amassed a jaw-dropping net worth. As we spill the tea on Kim’s jaw dropping net worth, get ready for a rollercoaster ride through the realms of fame, fortune, and a hot new Netflix film that’s set to take the world by storm.

Kim’s billion-dollar status

Forbes confirms what we all suspected: Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire! With a staggering net worth of $1.8 billion (£1.3 billion), she stands as the wealthiest in the Kardashian clan. But how did she achieve this financial milestone?

Ventures that paved the way:

Keeping up with the Kardashians: The iconic reality show, where Kim served as an executive producer, paved the way for immense success. The family’s decision to end the series in 2020 didn’t slow them down. They’re back with a new reality series, The Kardashians, already in its fourth season.

Skims shapewear: Launched in 2019, Skims revolutionized the shapewear game. The brand’s success soared, with a recent funding round valuing it at a whopping $4 million.

KKW Beauty: Kim’s foray into the beauty industry with KKW Beauty proved to be another triumph. Selling a 20% stake to Coty for $200 million in 2020, the valuation hit $1 billion.

Diverse Ventures: From Kimoji apps to a mobile game that generated $160 million, Kim business acumen knows no bounds. Even her recent venture into headphones, the Beats Fit Pro, showcases her relentless pursuit of new avenues.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian thanks friends and family for birthday love; Reveals why her pregnant sister Kourtney missed party

Kim’s upcoming Netflix film—The Fifth wheel

Hold onto your seats, as Kim Kardashian gears up for her Netflix debut in The Fifth Wheel. While the plot is shrouded in mystery, what we do know is that Kim will be the titular fifth wheel alongside a stellar female ensemble cast. As an executive producer, Kim plans to leverage her influencer status to propel the film into the limelight. With 364 million Instagram followers, it’s safe to say she knows how to make waves.

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian talking about pregnancy? The Kardashians star leaves family in surprise with shocking announcement