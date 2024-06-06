What is Kim Kardashian's New Secret Project After American Horror Story? Skincare Mogul Hints At THIS

Recent news reports indicate that there will be a growing presence of Kim Kardashian in Hollywood. She has been flooded with offers of acting roles.

The Skims mogul has finally hinted at her new project which might be related to her return to the screen.

Kim Kardashian might join Ryan Murphy in next role

She played the role of Siobhan, the villain in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series called American Horror Story.

At 43 years of age, the reality TV icon has honed her acting skills and landed a big part in American Horror Story with Emma Roberts. Although she got mixed reviews for playing a publicist who turned out to be a centuries-old witch, Kim is eager to take on more roles in Hollywood. She had mentioned an exciting project yet to be revealed.

In one recent interview where she discusses this secret new project, Kim described it as fitting perfectly for her. She also let out that Ryan Murphy was again casting her in a legal drama as a lawyer.

In speaking with Variety, she stated that she's really excited about this opportunity. The role means a lot to her. Kim Kardashian mentioned that she's aware of what it takes for him to entrust her with such an important task.

While studying towards becoming a lawyer herself, the face of prison reform, Kim, said that being an attorney made sense. And it aligns with the new role.

Kim Kardashian to become as well as play an attorney IRL

During one episode of The Kardashians, Ryan Murphy went further into detail on their upcoming show which was filmed at the time he had a meeting with Kim. He described her character as “World’s top divorce lawyer” leading an all-female law firm building up a comparison between this show and Sex and The City.

It emphasizes how women can get together making their way through life’s conundrums.

However, Kim disclosed that she would not have time to pursue another show until 2025 when she finally passed the bar exam. Nevertheless, given that she already manages successful companies such as her shapewear and skincare ranges while filming The Kardashians and raising four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – there is no space left on her timetable.

The Glee creator also proposed fixing up a shooting spot at her house.

