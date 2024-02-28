What Is King Charles' Health Update? Will King Step Back From Royal Duty? EXPLAINED

The news of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis in early February sent shockwaves through the United Kingdom, marking a somber turn in his relatively short reign of just 17 months. Buckingham Palace made the saddening announcement, revealing that the 75-year-old monarch had suspended his public engagements to focus on undergoing treatment. With the king stepping back, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and other prominent members of the royal family stepped up to assume some of his duties.

The gravity of the situation was further emphasized by the swift visit of Prince Harry, who rushed to the U.K. to be by his father's side after learning of the diagnosis. This unexpected turn of events unfolded against the backdrop of another health concern within the royal family, as Kate Middleton underwent her own medical procedure, highlighting a period of collective concern and support within the monarchy.

What is King Charles health update?

The exact type and stage of cancer afflicting King Charles remain undisclosed by Buckingham Palace. The announcement of the King's diagnosis came on February 5, a week subsequent to his discharge from a London hospital where he received unrelated treatment for an enlarged prostate. Despite confirming that Charles does not have prostate cancer to the New York Times, palace officials stated they would not provide regular updates on his condition and urged reporters “not to attempt to contact those involved in his treatment.”

Moreover, the disclosure of treatment for an enlarged prostate was uncharacteristic for the royal family, known for their strict privacy regarding health matters. Notably, Queen Elizabeth II's death at the age of 96 was officially attributed solely to "old age" on her death certificate.

During a BBC radio interview shortly after Charles's diagnosis, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may have revealed a small detail. "Thankfully, this has been caught early," he remarked. "And now everyone will be wishing him that he gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery."

As per Buckingham palace’ revelations, Charles began outpatient treatment on Monday, February 5, 2024.

Is King Charles stepping back from his royal duties?

Despite his absence from public events for the foreseeable future, the Times reported that the king will persist in carrying out other royal duties and responsibilities. The outlet reported, “Palace officials said the king would continue to carry out other duties, including his weekly meeting with the prime minister, as well as the daily pile of paperwork he completes as Britain’s head of state. Officials said there were no plans to appoint counselors of state to act in his place — a procedure that could signal that the sovereign was unable to fulfill his duties because of illness.”

Moreover, just hours before the public disclosure of Charles's diagnosis, it was announced that Prince William would resume his public engagements on February 7. His temporary absence was due to providing support to his wife, Catherine, who had undergone abdominal surgery shortly before her father-in-law's prostate treatment.

On the morning of February 8, Prince William attended an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Later that evening, he also attended a gala dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity, where notable figures like Tom Cruise were also present.

During the evening, he poured gratitude for the nation stating, “I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all.”

In the scenario where the monarch is unable to fulfill their duties entirely, the individual next in line to the throne, in this instance Prince William, could assume full authority as regent. Once Charles gets better, William could end his role as regent by declaring a "cessation of incapacity."

