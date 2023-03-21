What is Kourtney Kardashian's inspiration behind her NSFW short wedding dress? Find out

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian shared about the NSFW inspiration behind her short wedding dress. Kardashian got married to Travis Barker in May 2022 in a luxurious wedding ceremony which was held in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney opted for a white mini dress for her wedding which generated both praises and memes on social media. Her non-traditional choice for a wedding dress with lace was custom made Dolce & Gabbana. Here is everything that we know about the unique wedding dress opted by Kourtney Kardashian for her ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian NSFW inspiration behind wedding dress

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo dump on Instagram that walks us through the designing process of her wedding dress along with the trial pictures. In a lengthy caption she wrote that one year ago they had started the designing process by meeting with Dolce & Gabbana.

Kardashian shared that the first inspiration behind her short wedding dress was the November Rain video by Guns N’ Roses. The reality television star and Travis Barker were watching the video together and they said to each other ‘This has to be our wedding’. Kardashian said that the woman in the video was wearing a short dress and she wanted the same for herself.

The Poosh founder continued that ‘1990s campaign of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine’ was also the inspiration behind the short white lace wedding dress. Bellucini was sporting a dramatic veil and bridal corset that exposed her chest during this campaign.

Kourtney Kardashian further added that their wedding location of Portofino also further inspired her wedding dress in terms of vibes and feeling. The reality television star said, ‘she just wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married’.

The Kardashian’s wedding veil also gave a special tribute to the groom by putting Travis Barker’s Virgin Mary head tattoo on her veil.

