What is Kylie Jenner's morning routine? Reality TV star reveals details to Jennifer Lawrence in new interview

Kylie Jenner, the youngest billionaire and beauty mogul, navigates a demanding yet glamorous daily routine. Her days are a whirlwind of business meetings, social media engagement, and creative endeavors for Kylie Cosmetics. As a hands-on mother to daughter Stormi, she seamlessly balances motherhood with a relentless work ethic.

Beyond the spotlight, Jenner invests time in fitness and self-care, emphasizing a holistic approach to her well-being. Whether curating her social media empire or spending quality time with family, Kylie Jenner's everyday life offers a glimpse into the multifaceted world of a modern-day icon.

What is Kylie Jenner’s morning routine?

Kylie Jenner recently opened up about her morning routine in an Interview Magazine winter issue interview with her friend Jennifer Lawrence. The 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder, known for juggling motherhood and fame, detailed the initial moments of her day.

When asked about her typical morning in the "first hour," Jenner emphasized, "coffee immediately." When Lawrence questioned her on more information, "How do you get your coffee? Do you go downstairs and get it? Does somebody bring it to you?" Kylie clarified that her coffee preference is from Kings Road Café. When asked if she would walk to the Los Angeles café, Jenner humorously replied, "of course not," as vanilla almond milk drink is waiting either in her kitchen or bedside, especially after a "long night." Lawrence exclaimed, "Oh, bless that person," to which Kylie revealed, "It's usually one of my kids bringing it in."

Certainly, Kylie Jenner's children play a significant role in her morning routine. Following her coffee ritual, the founder of the Khy clothing line shared that she either takes Stormi to school, heads to work or engages in the delightful task of making pancakes. She said, "My kids love pancakes. 'Mommy's potatoes' is what they call it."

Kylie Jenner's Christmas decorations

In the midst of her bustling schedule, Kylie Jenner recently added holiday decorating to her agenda. Amidst Thanksgiving festivities, she offered a sneak peek of her Christmas tree on Instagram . The short clip showcased the tree adorned with classic white lights and vibrant ornaments shaped like snowmen, sleighs, and Santa.

Jenner, known for extravagant holiday displays, highlighted the towering height of her tree. While slightly smaller than last year's, fans noted the familiar ornaments and lights, aligning with the Kardashian-Jenner tradition of creating over-the-top Christmas trees and decorations, continuing the festive legacy.

