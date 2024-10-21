What Is Liam’s Law? All We Know About Fan Petition Launched After Liam Payne’s Tragic Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and suicide.

In the wake of One Direction alum Liam Payne’s tragic death, fans of the late pop star came together to launch a petition requesting the enactment of a legislation named “Liam’s Law” to safeguard the mental health of artists in the entertainment industry.

One Change.org petition launched by a user named Day KV managed to garner more than 24,000 signatures out of the required 25,000, at the time of writing.

The petition comes with a message that highlights the immense pressure the entertainment industry brings alongside the glitz and glamor that eventually impacts on the mental health of celebrities.

“Resultant issues such as stress, anxiety, depression, substance misuse and even suicide are alarmingly high,” the petition reads. It also points out that as per available research, performers are allegedly more likely “to suffer from these issues compared to the general population.”

The document further highlights that the “industry needs to be held accountable and be responsible to the welfare of their artists,” especially in light of Liam Payne’s unfortunate demise. “We seek to implore lawmakers to create legislation safeguarding the mental health of artists within the industry,” it states.

The petition explains that the law would help “necessitate regular mental health check-ups, adequate rest periods, and the presence of mental health professionals on-set, including any ongoing support” for celebrities.

It claims that the law would also help “ensure a healthier, safer, and more conducive working environment for artists to cultivate their talents reducing psychological distress.”

Furthermore, it would also help plan early interventions to protect artists and minimise negative outcomes “before it's too late," the petition says.

The petition also mentions how the increasing rate of musicians passing away before the age of 35 is concerning and urges the general public to act on prevention with immediate effect.

“The artist's role is invaluable not just in the world of entertainment but also in society. Let us ensure their protection and wellbeing,” the message on the petition reads.

“Your signature could be a lifeline for these talented individuals, contributing to a larger movement of mental health awareness and care in industries worldwide,” it concludes.

Another similar petition titled “Help Protect People in the Public Eye - sign for ‘Liam's Law’” also surfaced online following the One Direction star’s fatal fall from the third-floor balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel on October 16.

The second petition launched by user Chamali Samarasekera demands laws to “protect children and adults in the public eye, especially those in the entertainment industry.”

It mentions that Payne’s passing “highlights the urgent need for comprehensive safeguarding measures for individuals facing immense pressures in their careers.”

The online document requests proposal for a new law to be named after the late pop star with due permission of his loved ones with the aim of preventing “further tragedies and ensure the safety of individuals in the public eye.”

This petition also reveals key provisions to be included in the law, such as “better safeguarding, regular medication checks, stronger legal punishments, increased detection and prosecution of online harassment, tougher penalties for stalking and privacy breaches, support for touring challenges, and regular checks for entertainment companies.”

It also says that “Liam Payne’s death is a call to action” and mentions that by implementing “Liam's Law” authorities can help protect public figures from the dark side of fame and ensure their well-being.

