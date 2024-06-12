What Is Love Island: Aftersun 2024? Everything We Know About The Reality Show

UK’s popular reality show Love Island is back with its 11th season as well as another season of spin-off series titled Love Island: Aftersun 2024. It will serve as a companion show to the original show.

The ITV show catches up on all the villa gossip, BTS footage, a panel discussion with show fans who are celebrities, and interviews with the most recent islanders to be dumped. From its premiere details to who’s hosting this season, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Love Island: Aftersun 2024.

When, where, and how to watch Love Island: Aftersun 2024?

The original show is set to bring a set of entirely new cast looking for love and win prize money worth £50,000. This season will air every night with a main episode on Sunday starting June 3.

Love Island: Aftersun 2024 is a weekly spin-off show that takes place in front of a live audience to discuss events of the previous week on the original show that airs on ITV2. Following this, this airs once a week every Sunday starting at 9 pm.

Like the main series, Love Island: Aftersun is available to watch live on ITV2, and the episodes will also be available for later viewing on the network's video-on-demand service ITVX. To watch the show outside the UK, you will have to take the help of a VPN. You can accomplish this by downloading ExpressVPN and connecting to a UK server by following the instructions. Following this, all you have to do is create a free ITVX account.

Who’s the host and panel of Love Island: Aftersun 2024?

Maya Jama will be returning as the host this season as she has typically presented the late-night show until last season. However, there has been a spin in the panel which will now see season eight islander Indiyah Polack, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here winner Sam Thompson, season five islander Amy Hart, and All-Star contestant Chris Taylor.

The panel will be joined by Rizzle Kicks member Jordan Stephens, who also served as a guest panelist last season and won the fans’ hearts.

