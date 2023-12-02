What is Macaulay Culkin's net worth? Exploring Home Alone star's wealth and fortune

Lights, camera, cash! Ever wondered about the wealth tucked under the pillow of the mischievous kid who outsmarted burglars in Home Alone? Let’s break it down in simple terms and explore the journey of Macaulay Culkin —the mischievous kid who is now a Hollywood fortune.

From child star to mega paydays

Let’s cut to the chase. Macaulay Culkin’s estimated net worth? A whopping $18 million! This New York-born actor, famous for his role as Kevin McCallister, has been riding high on the wave of success since his early days in the business.

Culkin’s journey to stardom began at the tender age of 4, with a modest $40,000 for his role in Uncle Buck. Fast forward to Home Alone in 1990, where his paycheck jumped to $100,000, catapulting him into superstardom. The big bucks kept rolling in, with a cool $4.5 million for Home Alone 2 and a hefty $8 million for Riche Rich in 1994.

After a hiatus, Culkin returned to the limelight on his terms. From a gritty role in Party Monster to a successful stint in Saved!, he’s been making waves both on-screen and off.

Culkin’s creative escapades are more than movies

But Macaulay isn’t about movies. In 2013, he sent the internet into a frenzy with a viral video—not a blockbuster scene, but him enjoying a cheese pizza. Why? It was a quirky promotion for his pizza-themed comedy rock band, The Pizza Underground.

While he might not be on every red carpet, Culkin’s living his best life. He’s engaged to Brenda Song, and they’ve got two adorable munchkins. Plus, he’s the CEO of the satirical Bunny Ears and occasionally pops up in ads—like the Google Assistant commercial, where he revisited his Home Alone days, scoring a cool $1 million.

Macaulay’s not just rich in career achievements. He owns apartments in NYC and Paris. In 2022, he and Brenda splurged $8 million on Kiefer Sutherland’s LA pad.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: What is Felicity Huffman’s net worth as of 2023? Exploring the Desperate Housewives actress’ career and fortune