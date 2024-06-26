What Is Macklemore's Net Worth? Exploring The Rapper's Wealth And Fortune

Macklemore, born Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, was born on June 19, 1983, in Seattle. From a young age, he was drawn to rap music, influenced by groups like Digital Underground. By 15, he was listening to artists such as Mobb Deep, Nas, and the Wu-Tang Clan, which inspired him to start writing his own raps. In high school, he adopted the stage name "Professor Macklemore," which he later shortened to "Macklemore."

Early Involvement in Music

Before graduating high school, Haggerty created his mixtape under the name Professor Macklemore, releasing "Open Your Eyes" in 2000. He formed the hip-hop group Elevated Elements with classmates and released one album before moving to Santa Fe to attend college. Though he wasn’t accepted into the College of Santa Fe's music program, he credits his time there with improving his rapping skills. After returning to Seattle, he earned a Bachelor's degree from Evergreen State College in 2009.

Collaboration With Ryan Lewis

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis met in 2006 but started their official collaboration in 2009. Macklemore released his second mixtape, "The Unplanned Mixtape," which reached number 7 on the iTunes Hip-Hop Chart. By 2011, with Lewis's help, Macklemore was performing to sold-out crowds.

Breakthrough

Macklemore's second studio album, "The Heist," was a major breakthrough, debuting at number two on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 in 2012 and selling 78,000 copies in its first week. "Thrift Shop," a hit single from the album, made history by reaching the top of the Hot 100 Chart without major label backing. Another single, "Can't Hold Us," also peaked at the top of the Hot 100. He collaborated with various artists, including Ed Sheeran and 2 Chainz, before releasing "The Unruly Mess I've Made" in 2016.

In 2017, Macklemore announced a break from working with Ryan Lewis and released "Gemini," his first album without Lewis's production. The album included songs like "Glorious" and "Good Old Days" featuring Kesha. Macklemore and Kesha toured together until 2018, despite critics noting the absence of Ryan Lewis's influence on the album's production.

Lyrics and Musical Style

Macklemore's lyrics often tackle significant social and political issues. "Same Love" addressed gay marriage, "Thrift Shop" critiqued materialism in hip-hop, and "White Privilege II" focused on the Black Lives Matter movement. As a lyricist, Macklemore is self-aware, acknowledging his appropriation of black culture as a white MC. His collaboration with Ryan Lewis gave his music a distinctive "poppy" sound with powerful choruses.

Personal Life

Macklemore has struggled with drug addiction, entering rehab in 2008. He stayed sober for three years before relapsing in 2011. In 2015, after seven years of dating, he married Tricia Davis. The couple has two daughters, born in 2015 and 2017, and they hold a minority stake in the Seattle Sounders, a Major League Soccer team.

Awards

Macklemore has received multiple awards throughout his career. For "The Heist," he and Ryan Lewis won four Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song. He has also won three MTV Music Video Awards.

Macklemore's wealth primarily comes from his music career, earning between $200,000 and $300,000 per performance. Besides music, he has a passion for golf, which he channels into his sportswear business. Tickets for his shows range from $50 to $200, with the most affordable tickets often found at his European performances. Macklemore owns a mansion in Seattle and has had a significant car collection, including a $200,000 Mercedes-Maybach that was involved in a crash in 2017. His collection now includes a Cadillac DTS, Jeep Wrangler, and DeLorean DMC-12.

