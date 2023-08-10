What is Madame Web? Everything to know about Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson starrer Marvel film

After her breakout performance as Cassie in Sam Levinson's Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney has not left the limelight. The star has been sweeping headlines for all the right reasons recently. This time around, it is her new project that is grabbing the attention of the fans. With the speculations of Madame Webb being in production, the actress has become the talk of the town once again. So, from Madame Web to Sydney Sweeney's character, to Dakota Johnson's casting, here is everything to know about the brand-new Marvel project.

What is Madame Web?

First appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man Marvel comics, Madame Web is a precognitive mutant that appears in Spider-Man's storyline. As for the film project, the titular character is getting a full-length spin-off movie. Directed by Succession fame S J Clarkson, the movie is said to feature Dakota Johnson in the titular role. In addition to this, the name that has taken the internet by storm is that of Sydney Sweeney who was recently cast in the role of Spider-woman, Julia Carpenter. Along with them, Isabela Merced is also cast as one of the side characters.

Madame Web is the story of the origins of the titular character. Born blind, Web suffers from a condition called myasthenia gravis, which causes her to undergo a number of treatments. One such experiment goes wrong in not one, but many ways. This leads the Web to develop psychic powers and get spider-like abilities. From here on, the story displays how a girl who has struggled with illness all her life, navigates into the world as a superhero. While this has not been confirmed to be the core plot of the movie, something along the lines is expected to play out. It will be interesting to see what the plot of the movie turns out to be.

Madame Web Release date

The final release date of the movie is set to be on February 14, 2024. At the time of writing, the streaming details of the film have not been revealed. We will be sure to update this section in case of any changes in the release date. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such updates.

