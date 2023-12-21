What is Madonna's health update? Why was she hospitalized this year? EXPLAINED

Madonna, the iconic singer and actor, recently took her fans on an emotional rollercoaster with revelations about her health scare that led to a 48-hour induced coma. From thanking a lifesaving friend to joking about bringing her six children together, the 65-year-old pop star has faced a challenging summer. Let’s delve into Madonna’s health update and unravel the reasons behind her hospitalization this year.

Madonna’s miracle moment

In a recent address at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre, Madonna candidly shared her near-death experience due to a serious bacterial infection , a life-threatening ordeal that prompted a 48-hour induced coma. The revelation came during a recent show in Brooklyn as part of her ongoing tour. In a momentary pause, she opened up to the audience revealing that she had been intentionally put into a coma during the summer. She expressed gratitude to Shavawn, the woman who saved her life. Madonna humorously quipped about having to “almost die” to gather all her children in one room, emphasizing the miraculous nature of her recovery.

Madonna extended heartfelt thanks to Shavawn, the very important woman who rushed her to the hospital after she collapsed. Reflecting on her time in the ICU, Madonna acknowledged Shavawn for dragging her from the bathroom floor and ultimately saving her life. The pop star’s sense of humor shone through as she shared the profound impact of the experience, jokingly highlighting the rare gathering of her children.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Artist refusing to compromise my artistic integrity’: Madonna celebrates the release of ‘canceled’ commercial 1989 Pepsi commercial

Her support system

Madonna didn’t face her health scare alone. She gave a special shout-out to her Kabbalah teacher, Eitan Yardeni, who remained by her side during the two-day induced coma. Amidst the ordeal, Yarden’s voice was the only one Madonna heard, underscoring the significance of a supportive network during challenging times, Madonna’s gratitude extended to her six incredible children, emphasizing the unique bond she shares with them.

The Like A Virgin singer had to postpone her Celebration tour due to her health scare, causing disappointment among fans. Reflecting on her hospitalization in June, Madonna’s resilience shone as she made a public appearance on July 9, strolling with a friend in New York City. The Grammy-winning icon, known for classics like Material Girl, displayed her unwavering influence in the music industry despite the setback.

Madonna’s health update: A month later

Fast forward to a month later, Madonna took to Instagram to share her journey of recovery. Expressing gratitude for the outpouring love from friends, peers, and family, she deemed it the "best medicine." Madonna highlighted the unwavering support of her children, revealing a newfound depth to their relationship during her challenging times.

While the health scare delayed her ambitious retrospective 'Celebration' tour, Madonna's focus remains on her well-being. With a commitment to her recovery, she acknowledged the efforts of those who collaborated on the tour. The UK leg of the Celebration tour is set to commence in October, promising a spectacular return for the resilient pop icon.

ALSO READ: Madonna gets her groove on with dance and twerking at son David Banda's 18th birthday party