What is Margot Robbie’s net worth as of 2023? Exploring her life and career as actress reveals her iconic slamback to Oppenheimer producer

In a meteoric rise over just 15 years, Margot Robbie has transformed from a soap opera actress into a powerhouse in the film industry at the age of 32. With a remarkable resume alongside Hollywood greats like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, and Will Smith, Robbie's versatility and talent shine all the way. The summer of 2023 stands as a testament to her success, with the premiere of Asteroid City in June and the record-breaking release of Barbie in July, both projects where Robbie's multifaceted involvement as a star and producer exemplifies her growing influence and financial prowess.

What is Margot Robbie’s net worth as of 2023?

Australian actress Margot Robbie has amassed a net worth of $60 million, skyrocketing to fame after her move to the United States, as per Celebrity Net Worth . Renowned for her remarkable versatility, Robbie has portrayed diverse characters, often stepping into the shoes of historical figures in biopics. Notable roles in films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and the 2023 blockbuster Barbie showcase her extraordinary talent. Her performance in I, Tonya earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Robbie's dual role as the star and producer in Barbie contributed to its global box office success, with her payday expected to surpass $50 million. Speaking about this, she told Vogue , “It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that. This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project.”

Advertisement

Margot Robbie’s side income

Margot Robbie has diversified her income through lucrative brand partnerships. In 2016, she became the face of Calvin Klein's Deep Euphoria fragrance, followed by appearances in Nissan commercials for electric vehicles in 2017. Cementing her status as a fashion icon, Robbie became Chanel's brand ambassador in 2018, later fronting their fragrance Chanel Gabrielle Essence. Celebrated for her impeccable style, she's hailed as one of the best-dressed celebrities. Alongside her husband Tom Ackerley, Robbie co-founded Lucky Chap Entertainment, producing hit films like Promising Young Woman, Birds of Prey, I, Tonya, and the successful venture Barbie, showcasing her multifaceted success beyond acting roles.

ALSO READ: ‘I was gangly’: When Margot Robbie opened up about her younger years and revealed she ‘grew up feeling unattractive’

Margot Robbie impressive real estate portfolio

Margot Robbie has strategically navigated the real estate market, acquiring a portfolio of impressive properties since rising to fame. In 2017, she discreetly purchased a $2.73 million estate in Los Angeles's Hancock Park neighborhood. The 3,300-square-foot residence boasts luxurious features, including a wine cellar, a pool, a private balcony, and even a dedicated room for her newly-adopted puppy, showcasing both sophistication and personal touches.

In 2018, Robbie expanded her real estate holdings with the acquisition of a modest LA home for $950,000. However, she listed this property for sale in December 2020 for $1.2 million, showcasing her dynamic approach to the market. The following year, 2019, saw Robbie making thoughtful investments for her family. She purchased two homes within a gated duplex along Australia's scenic Gold Coast, one for her sister and the other for her mother, spending a combined sum of approximately $1.8 million. Notably, in 2014, as a heartfelt gesture, she paid off her mother's mortgage on her 60th birthday.

Continuing her real estate endeavors in 2019, Robbie secured a second home for herself in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles. The discreet $5 million deal encompassed a compound with three separate structures, described as "fortress-like." The property includes a lush lawn and a private pool, ensuring an oasis of tranquillity. Additionally, Robbie strategically holds a 1,000-square-foot investment home in Hollywood Hills, generating substantial passive income through leasing the property.

Margot Robbie's real estate ventures underscore her financial acumen and deliberate approach to investments, reflecting a blend of luxury, thoughtful generosity toward her family, and savvy business decisions. As she continues to make strategic moves in both her career and property acquisitions, Robbie exemplifies a multifaceted approach to success in the dynamic realms of Hollywood and real estate.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: ‘I was going to be a magician’: When Margot Robbie spoke about her childhood and shared her experience of growing up in Australia