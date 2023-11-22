What is Mariah Carey's Barbie advertisement? Exploring details and why it's inviting backlash from fans

Mattel's recent release of the Mariah Carey Barbie doll has set off a storm of controversy, drawing criticism for its timing and exacerbating frustration among fans. The highly sought-after doll, featuring Carey's signature look from her famed All I Want for Christmas music video, sold out within hours of its release, prompting backlash against the scarcity and subsequent resale at inflated prices.

Backlash over Mariah Carey Barbie doll's scarcity and resale

Initially priced at $75 on Mattel's website, the limited edition doll swiftly vanished from official retailers, only to reappear on online bidding platforms like eBay and Mercari, fetching prices well over $100. As the New York Post reported, this rapid sell-out fueled ire among fans, especially as opportunistic sellers sought profits by reselling the coveted doll at significantly inflated rates.

Critics condemned Mattel's advertising strategy, particularly a poorly timed Instagram post celebrating the doll's launch when it was already sold out. Further, fans flooded the post's comments, expressing frustration over the unavailability and accusing the company of exacerbating the scarcity with their marketing.

ALSO READ: 'Does that mean she likes me?': Revisit the time Ariana Grande broke down in tears after THIS singer worth USD 340 Million asked to collab with her

Seeking Mattel's response

In response to the uproar, several media outlets, including The Post, approached Mattel for comment, seeking clarification or a statement regarding the circumstances surrounding the doll's release and subsequent unavailability. However, as of now, there has been no official response from the company.

Fan outrage and criticism

Commenters on the post were quick to voice their discontent, labeling the situation as a result of scalpers and condemning Mattel's promotional tactics. Numerous fans expressed dissatisfaction with the company and its advertisement in the post's comment section.

"Scalpers purchased her from Amazon, Walmart, and Target, reselling at double and triple the price," criticized one user. "Why bother with a social post when she's sold out everywhere lol," slammed another. "Your business practices are awful. Whoever coordinates timing and limits should be fired," wrote another.

One user remarked, "Retailers are aware the doll has sold out but continue to promote it for profit." They added, "It will appear on Amazon at an unreasonable price. Greed." Expressing disappointment, another fan lamented, "It's unfortunate for Mariah fans. Greedy individuals are reselling."

ALSO READ: What is Mariah Carey's 2023 net worth? Exploring her fortune amid her ‘uncontrollable shopping’ reports