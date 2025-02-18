What Is Matt Damon's Role in Tom Holland and Zendaya Starrer The Odyssey? Check Out Crucial Character Details

Christopher Nolan is coming ahead with another huge banger, and as usual, he has a grand ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon as well. A recently released photo of the actor revealed the role he would be playing in the epic.

On Monday, it was announced that Matt Damon will be portraying the lead role of Odysseus. The highly intriguing post was shared by Universal, which gave the fans a first look at what to expect from the upcoming outing of Christopher Nolan.

Besides him, the cast of The Odyssey also includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, as well as Lupita Nyong’o. Other big names associated with the project are Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, and even Jon Bernthal. Moreover, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, and Mia Goth have also been announced to join the grand cast of the film in question.

Shortly before Christmas, it was announced by Universal that the movie would be an adaptation of The Odyssey. This came following the A-list casting announcements that were made one by one over a period of several months.

Talking about the movie, the studio teased it as a “mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.”

This will be the second time that Universal is teaming up with Nolan. The two big names previously worked on Oppenheimer after the director parted ways with longtime studio Warner Bros. back in 2020.

Advertisement

For those highly intrigued, Homer’s epic poem speaks of Odysseus’ 10-year journey back to his home, Ithaca, following the events of the Trojan War.

The story then takes the audience into a tale where Odysseus is forced to contend with interruptions from the gods and other mythical creatures. On the other hand, his wife and son have to deal with suitors who are trying to replace him.

The Odyssey will be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.