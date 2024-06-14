What Is MC Lyte's Net Worth? Exploring the 'Ride Wit Me' Singer's Wealth and Fortune

Rockstars and rappers make the world a better place with their music, charisma, and catchy songs. One such female rapper who has today cemented her place in the industry is MC Lyte. he is the first solo female rapper to release a full album, which also received nods from critics. Raised in the streets of Brooklyn, New York, where music and inspiration blend, Lyte started to rhyme and experiment with sounds at the age of 12.

Now, coming to the most common question about this one-of-a-kind musician, the most common one happens to be. What is Mc Lyte's net worth? Well, her current net worth is between $8 and $12 million. She has collected her net worth over the years through several successful album releases, collaborations, endorsements, and much more.

Mc Lyte is the leading founder of the Hip Hop Sisters Foundation. She is also the president of Sunni Gyrl Inc. and a member of the sorority group Sigma Gamma Rho.

That's not all; he has one BET and one Grammy nomination for her hit song Ride Wit Me and has also made appearances in films such as Fly by Night, Playa's Ball, Civil Brand, and Train Ride. To know more about this talented and celebrated rapper, keep reading.

1. Early life

Lana Michelle Moore, professionally known as MC Lyte, was born on October 11, 1970. Born and raised in Brooklyn, MC Lyte developed an interest in music at a young age and eventually released her first single at the age of 16. All through her career, she has released a total of eight solo studio albums, delivering hit songs like Cha Cha Cha, Paper Thin, and Ruffneck.

Beyond her thriving music career, MC Lyte has also explored acting, appearing in notable shows and films like Train Ride, Civil Brand, and Girls Trip. Additionally, she showcases her talent as a DJ and has embarked on various business deals.

On top of this, she earns through her social media presence as well and many aren't aware that MC Lyte's original stage name was Sparkle. She regards Milk Dee and DJ Giz, the hip hop duo Audio Two, like her real brothers and they have also worked together previously. In fact, Audio Two's father, Nat Robinson, created a label for them called First Priority

2. Career

MC Lyte was considered by both the specialized press and fans to be one of the best and most important hip-hop artists. She started She began her career in 1987 and in April 1988, she released her debut album, Lyte as a Rock, which became a super hit. After that, In 1990, MC Lyte performed at Carnegie Hall.

In October 1992, Lyte collaborated with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis on the single "Ice Cream Dream" for the Mo' Money soundtrack and joined Kris Kross's Back to School Jam tour with A Tribe Called Quest and Fu-Schnickens.

3. Personal life

MC Lyte's personal life is as interesting as a reality TV drama. To begin with, in 2016, producer and rapper Q-Tip revealed on his Apple Music 1 show, Abstract Radio, that he used to date MC Lyte. Lyte was also in a relationship with Todd "Todd 1" Brown (1970–2019), the producer of Yo! MTV Raps, and publicly announced in an interview that they were engaged.

A few years later, there were rumors that she was also dating actress Tichina Arnold, but those were eventually rubbished off by Arnold herself. In nearly 2016, she started dating Marine Corps veteran and entrepreneur John Wyche after meeting through an online site. The couple announced their engagement in May 2017.

In August, they exchanged their vows during a musical wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica, but the marriage was short-lived as the couple divorced in 2020, just after three years of marriage.

