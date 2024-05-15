What Is Megalopolis Movie Set Controversy? Allegations Against Francis Ford Coppola Explored

Warning: This article mentions alleged sexual references.

Francis Ford Coppola has come ahead with another of his grand works, Megapolis. Although the passionate project of the Apocalypse Now director is about to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, it has become a part of a huge controversy.

The director has been accused of “old school” behavior on set. As some of the crew members from the production of Megapolis have doubted his experience, here are the details of the newly surfaced allegations.

Megapolis controversy

With everyone being excited to witness the art in Megapolis, The Guardian recently published a report that details the episodes witnessed by the crew members working on set of a movie for which Coppola has invested $120 million of his own money.

One of these members stated that Francis Ford Coppola “was just so unpleasant toward a lot of the people who were trying to help facilitate the process and help make the movie better.”

Similarly, several others stated that his behavior on set around women was "old school," as he allegedly pulled women to sit on his lap, reports The Guardian. The report even suggests that during a bacchanalian nightclub scene, witnesses allege that The Godfather director tried to kiss a few topless and scantily clad female extras. In his defense, the director claimed to be "trying to get them in the mood".

While alleging his behavior towards women, another crew member has recalled in The Guardian report that the crew and cast had to wait for hours as he smoked marijuana in his trailer, without talking to anybody and not letting his “collaborators to put a plan in place.”

“This sounds crazy to say, but there were times when we were all standing around going: ‘Has this guy ever made a movie before?’” one of the crew members has stated in the report.

Executive co-producer Darren Demetre about these allegations

Coming forward in Coppola’s defense, executive co-producer Darren Demetre has commented, “I have known and worked with Francis and his family for over 35 years. As one of the first assistant directors and an executive producer on his new epic, Megalopolis, I helped oversee and advise the production and ran the second unit.”

He further added that he was not aware of “any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project” and that Francis Ford Coppola did kiss some extras, but he did it in a friendly manner and on the cheek.

“There were two days when we shot a celebratory Studio 54-esque club scene where Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players,” his quote reads from The Guardian’s report.

