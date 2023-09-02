What is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's old connection to Beyoncé; as they dazzle at Renaissance World Tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, along with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, joined the star-studded audience at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on a Friday night. The trio was spotted enjoying the performance from a private box, radiating excitement and enthusiasm. Many might surprised to know that this isn't the only time, the couple and the iconic singer have been in close proximity. Keep scrolling to know more.

Markle, Prince Harry, and Beyoncé share a special connection

The connection between Meghan, Harry, and Beyoncé goes back to 2019 when Beyoncé and JAY-Z accepted the Brit Award for Best International Group via video message, standing before a regal portrait of Meghan, complete with a sparkling crown and pearl necklaces. The initial meeting between the royal couple and the music power couple took place at the London premiere of The Lion King in the same year. As Beyoncé embraced Meghan, she affectionately called her "My princess."

Their friendship was further highlighted in the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan," where it was revealed that Beyoncé had sent a supportive text to Meghan following her and Harry's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. In an episode of the show, Meghan shared this information with Prince Harry, emphasizing the mutual admiration and respect they had for each other.

The star-studded audience at Beyonce's concerts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria were not the only notable figures in attendance at the first of three sold-out Los Angeles dates of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. The star-studded audience included the likes of Sarah Paulson, Pedro Pascal, Kris Jenner, Tyler Perry, LeBron James, Kali Uchis, and Magic Johnson.

For Meghan, this was a return to the SoFi Stadium after attending Taylor Swift's performance there just a month earlier. While enjoying Swift's performance, Meghan couldn't resist singing along to You Belong with Me. Prince Harry, however, had missed the Swift concert as he was overseas for a charity polo game. Prince Harry's presence at the SoFi Stadium has been noted before, including his attendance at the Super Bowl in 2022 alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie, who was visiting from the U.K.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remember Princess Diana

Meghan and Harry's night out came shortly after the 26th anniversary of the tragic passing of Harry's mother, Princess Diana, who lost her life in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Harry recalled a poignant visit to Diana's grave at Althorp, the Spencer family's ancestral home in Northamptonshire, England, with Meghan. The memoir reflects on the deep emotional significance of introducing Meghan to his mother's resting place, and the profound connection they both felt during that visit.

As they placed flowers on Diana's grave, Prince Harry wrote, "At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum." Meghan, too, felt a profound connection, praying for "clarity and guidance." This moment served as a touching reminder of the enduring bond between Harry, and Meghan, and the memory of Princess Diana.

