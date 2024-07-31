What Is Meghan Markle's Father's GoFundMe Request For? Medical Case Explained

The Duchess of Sussex’s father is circling back to the limelight after a GoFundMe campaign was set up in his name by Lady Colin Campbell ahead of his birthday. The royal author published the campaign to help Markle cover his medical expenses, which has now surpassed the target by five times.

The charitable effort follows Thomas Markle’s revelation about reconciling with Meghan and regret over not being able to meet his grandchildren, Prince Lilibet and Prince Archie made rounds on the internet.

Meghan Markle’s father receives donations to pay medical bills

On 18 July, Thomas Markle turned 80 and hoped to mend ties with daughter, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Expectedly, the patriarch observed no special treatment on his birthday as tensions between the father-daughter duo prevailed.

Therefore to offer some relief to the “abandoned” father, Lady Colin Campbell was encouraged to launch the GoFundMe fundraiser with a target of 10,000 pounds (USD 12,845) to help him pay his medical bills, per a report by The Independent.

Since the launch, the campaign now stands at a tally of 46,065 pounds (USD 59,120) from over 2,400 donors, per the official site. The royal author also penned a brief message in the fundraiser’s description lamenting Meghan Markle’s actions toward her father.

"Thomas Markle has been exceedingly generous with his time and money over the years, as I have learnt from the teachers at his daughter's school, who could not sing his praises highly enough,” the description read.

Campbell explained that through the campaign’s contributions, she wished to “demonstrate” that good in people still exists even though “he has been rejected and abandoned by the daughter.” The crowdfunding platform was also flooded with heartfelt messages from the donors wishing love and light to Thomas Markle.

The collective effort comes soon after Thomas Markle had talked to the Daily Mail in June about how he wished to see his grandchildren and even condemned his daughter’s actions towards the British Royal family.

Thomas Markle opened up about his continued rift with Meghan Markle

The Suits star and her father had a brutal falling out in the year she got married to Prince Harry in 2018. A paparazzi scandal purportedly instigated by Thomas Markle left the Duchess with a wound that is yet to heal as the duo has not been able to go back to normalcy ever since.

Even after four years, Markle said his daughter shows no hints of reconciliation. Ahead of his 80th birthday, the retired filmmaker got candid about his feelings for Meghan and his grandchildren. "I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won't be in touch," Markle said in hopes of receiving a birthday wish from his daughter.

The father of three also provided his unfiltered opinion about his grandchildren, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie missing out on the royal life by not attending events like Trooping the Color. He said Meghan and Prince Harry are denying them their “birthright” and their opportunity to know their cousins, that is, Prince William and Princess Catherine’s children.

“I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilibet will feel in a few years' time when they realize all the things they have missed out on,” Markle said at the time.

In 2022, Thomas Markle suffered from a severe stroke and expressed his ardent desire to meet his grandkids. He also teased the possibility of suing the royal couple for keeping the kids away, as liberated by the California laws.

