What is Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix Show, With Love, Meghan About? Everything You Need to Know

Meghan Markle is returning to Netflix with a brand-new lifestyle reality show called With Love, Meghan. The streamer, already home to the Duchess of Sussex’s hit show Suits, is set to house another one of her projects—a show described as a “heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California.”

The show was originally slated for release in January 2025, but the date was moved to March 4 due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires. In a statement released by Netflix’s Tudum, Markle thanked her partners at the studio for “supporting” the delay of With Love, Meghan's launch.

Now that the show is headed toward its release, here’s everything we know about it so far. According to the official synopsis, “It blends practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.” The Duchess shares her tricks and tips on beauty standards, emphasizing playfulness over perfection.

She and her guests will interact while indulging in activities in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, allowing viewers to witness a more personal side of the royal figure. On February 17, the Suits alum shared a video post on her Instagram.

In addition to sharing her excitement over the upcoming release of her Netflix show, Meghan Markle announced the name change of her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

“In two weeks, my series on @Netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on. I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever,” she wrote in the caption.

She described this new chapter as an “extension” of what has always been her love language, blending her various interests—including food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday—into one project.

Markle also promised to share behind-the-scenes glimpses of her creative endeavors and concluded her post by sending love to her fans.

With Love, Meghan will be released on March 4, 2025, on Netflix.