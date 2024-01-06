What is Michael Bolton's net worth? Exploring the veteran singer's wealth and music empire as he reveals shocking brain tumor surgery

Michael Bolton, the heavy metal singer turned ballad crooner, shared a health update with his fans on January 5th where he informed them of a recent brain tumor surgery he had to go through during the holiday season.

Bolton, 70 took to his Instagram to share the health update where he wrote, “I want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

The singer who is still active in the music space was slated to kickstart a musical world tour that would go on between February and December 2024. The original plans took a toll attributing to Michael’s health complications. The How Am I Supposed to Live Without You singer expressed regrets for having his fans wait longer to see him on stage but asserted that he is actively working on his recovery, and fans can anticipate his return on stage soon.

Adding to the aforementioned health update, Bolton wrote, “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

Apart from a highly successful musical career spanning five decades, Bolton also has acting and direction credits under his belt. All of this helped him to make a substantial amount of money that would leave anyone gawking at the figures.

Advertisement

What is the estimated figure that we are talking about? Find out below.

75 million records sold and still counting

Michael Bolton started as a hard rock and heavy metal singer in 1975 and then made a switch to pop rock ballads in the late 80s.

His songs Said I Loved You But I Lied, How Can We Be Lovers, and Georgia on My Mind remain iconic to date.

Michael is said to have sold around 75 million records throughout his career. This obviously funneled a hefty amount of cash to his bank account. With commercial success, Michael also received critical acclaim to which his two Grammy Awards stand as evidence.

Michael is often touring the world and selling stadiums all while earning royalty for his songs. These factors also contribute to an artist's wealth and in Bolton’s case, it contributed an estimated grand total of $80 Million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Michael Bolton is skilled at monetizing his talents

Michael Bolton’s $80 million net worth is a collective sum that he made as a singer, songwriter, actor, director, and TV personality over the years.

His acting credits include guest appearances in TV shows, Two and a Half Men, and Glee. He was a contestant on Dancing With The Stars on the eleventh season of the show which aired in 2010.

He also put on the director’s hat in 2018 for American Dream: Detroit.

If you think the musician is in his 70s so he might be done, you are highly mistaken. Michael dropped his latest album, Christmas Time in November 2023.

ALSO READ: Actor Christian Oliver and his two young daughters pass away in tragic plane crash: Report

Michael Bolton-Isley Brother's controversy Explained

Bolton was sued by the R&B band, Isley Brothers who accused Bolton of plagiarizing their 1966 song, Love is Wonderful. Bolton had released a song by the same name in 1991.

In 1994, a Los Angeles jury ruled in favor of the Isley Brothers and Bolton was asked to pay them $5 million which he split with his songwriter and music company.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2024 predictions: Who will win from the glittering list of nominees