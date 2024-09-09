What Is Multiple Myeloma? Condition Explored As Bruce Springsteen’s Wife Patti Scialfa Reveals Diagnosis

With several movies being premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, a documentary focusing on Bruce Springsteen revealed the health scare, called multiple myeloma, that his wife, Patti Scialfa, is facing.

Here, she opened up about her health condition, multiple myeloma that she has been suffering from for the last six years. While being a loved one in the life of a legendary singer, Scialfa herself is a stage performer and part of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band.

However, the acclaimed musician in the documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band revealed, “Touring has become a challenge for me.”

Per the website of Mayo Clinic, multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in plasma cells.

The website also states that when one suffers from the above-stated health condition, the cancerous plasma cells are usually seen building up in bone marrow.

Cancerous cells overcrowd the bone marrow more than healthy blood cells. Instead of making antibodies, these cells make proteins that do not work right for the human body, ultimately leading to complications of multiple myeloma, as per the Mayo Clinic.

The symptoms of the health scare include bone pain, especially in the spine, chest, or hips, nausea, constipation, loss of appetite, confusion, or fogginess in the brain.

The patients may feel tired and suffer from loss as well.

Her revelation surfaced when the documentary premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2024, marking the first time when Patti Scialfa divulged about her health.

In the film, Scialfa is also heard talking about how the health scare has been affecting her immune system, so she has to be very careful about what she chooses to do in her daily routine.

“Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that’s been a treat,” the musician stated while adding that this new lifestyle has become a part of her, with which she fine.

Further in the documentary, she stated that she loves to sing Fire with her husband, Springsteen, to whom she has been married for the last 33 years.

Talking about performing the above-stated song on stage with her loved one, Patti Scialfa, 71, stressed that people could actually notice an unseen side of her relationship with her husband, Bruce.

Coming back to the couple's personal life, they have three children together: two sons, Evan, 34, and Sam, 30, and a daughter, Jessica, 32.

The documentary will hit Hulu and Disney+ on October 25.

