What Is New 'Sexual Content' Lawsuit Filed on Madonna Over New Celebration Tour? Find Out

Another Madonna Celebration Tour concert and yet another legal lawsuit filed. The Queen of Pop’s March 7 concert at Kia Forum in Los Angeles angered another concert attendee who approached the LA court demanding justice. The allegations shockingly accuse Madonna of unwanted exposure to sexual content, infliction of emotional distress, false advertising, and others.

Madonna will reportedly face a jury trial following the concert-goer’s complaint filed this week. The lawsuit is the latest addition to the popstar’s history of lawsuits similarly filed against her by concert go-ers from New York and Florida.

What is the new lawsuit accusing Madonna of sexual content about?

LA resident, Justen Lipeles slammed a complaint against the 65-year-singer at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, May 29. The lawsuit has once again drawn attention to Madonna’s history of allegedly disrespecting fans at her concerts.

The action was taken after Justen Lipeles attended Madonna's March 7 concert of her Celebration Tour at LA's Kia Forum. He claimed that the spectators were forced to bear the heat and wait 2 hours inside the arena before the singer came on stage, only to find her lip-synching and performing "pornography" on stage.

According to a report by The Blast, the complaint stated, "Forcing consumers to wait hours in hot, uncomfortable arenas and subjecting them to pornography without warning is demonstrative of Madonna's flippant disrespect for her fans.” Additionally, Lipeles added that they were made uncomfortable with “topless women on stage simulating sex acts.”

Lipeles’ class action lawsuit accuses her and the concert organizers of negligent misrepresentation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false advertising, breach of written contract, and unfair competition, per The Blast, who first reported it. He also accused Live Nation and other concert partners of purposely and “deceptively” withholding information from ticket purchasers about the show’s delayed start time.

As per the reports, the March 7 concert was scheduled for 8:30 pm but started at 10:00 pm. Hence, the plaintiff is seeking compensation from the pop icon, Live Nation, and other Celebration Tour organizers due to “unfair business acts and practices.”

Justen Lipeles’ lawsuit follows the New York concert go-ers Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden’s which they filed in January for Madonna’s tardiness after attending her December 13 Celebration Tour concert, per Entertainment Weekly. The show also started 2 hours late which left the concert go-ers agitated by the sheer disrespect towards fans.

Madonna once allegedly asked her fans to strip

In his complaint, Lipeles also cited an incident from Madonna’s 2019 Madame X Tour where she reportedly told her fans to take their clothes off after the heat became unbearable inside the arena. The concert took place in Fillmore, Miami Beach, Florida on December 17, 2019, per The Blast.

Apparently, the Frozen singer had demanded to turn off the air conditioning inside the venue because she was feeling cold. When the crowd chanted to turn on the AC against Madonna’s wish, she allegedly said, “F**k you! I'm cold. If you're hot, take your f**king clothes off!" This incident was mentioned in the Los Angeles concertgoer’s complaint. He also claimed that later she apologized for being late but molded it into a chic attempt to justify her tardiness during her recent LA concert.

