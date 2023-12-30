What is next for Gypsy Rose as she gets released from prison after seven years? READ

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight years in prison, has been released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison for murdering her mother with her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, who was sentenced to life without parole.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July 2016 after pleading guilty to murder for her role in the fatal stabbing of her mother, Clauddine Dee Dee Blanchard along with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn. Nicholas was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ozarks First and the Springfield News-Leader previously reported in September that the Missouri Department of Corrections said Gypsy was granted parole and was set to be released in December. By the time Gypsy was released, she served 85 percent of her sentence, as her time spent in the Greene County Jail before the Missouri Department of Corrections contributed to her overall sentence.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE which was conducted just before her early release, Gypsy said, “I'm ready for freedom. I'm ready to expand and I think that goes for every facet of my life.” She continued, “No one will ever hear me say I'm proud of what I did or I'm glad that she's dead. I'm not proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”

In an exclusive clip from a two-part Dr. Phil interview with Gypsy Rose on November 21 and 22 2017, Dr. Phil McGraw asks Gypsy Rose, “Should you be in this prison?” “To be honest, I have complicated feelings about that,” Gypsy Rose says. “I believe firmly that, no matter what, murder is not okay. But at the same time, I don’t believe I deserve as many years as I got.”

“What would be your just punishment?” McGraw asks. “I’m not really certain on that,” Gypsy replies. “I do believe that I do deserve to spend some time in prison for that crime. But I also understand why it happened, and I don’t believe that I’m in the right place to get the help that I need.”

“Are you glad your mother’s dead?” McGraw asks her. “No sir,” Gypsy Rose says. “I’m glad that I’m out of that situation, but I’m not happy she’s dead.”

What did Dee Dee Blanchard claim was wrong with Gypsy?

After Gypsy Rose and Nicholas Godejohn’s arrest, it was revealed that Clauddine Dee Dee Blanchard had fabricated Gypsy's medical issues and that Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by proxy syndrome, a rare form of abuse where a guardian exaggerates or induces illness for attention and sympathy.

Dee Dee forced Gypsy to use a wheelchair, shaved her head to give the appearance of going through chemotherapy, and also gave her medications that would induce symptoms similar to the conditions with which she said Gypsy was afflicted. She also manipulated Gypsy's birth certificate to list her as four years younger than her actual age.

Dee Dee convinced everyone in their lives that Gypsy was a terminally ill teenager with the mind of a 7-year-old who suffered from muscular dystrophy, leukemia, and other ailments. “I would voice concerns, being like, 'I really don't feel like I need this,' and she would get really, really upset with me and start manipulating me,” Gypsy said.

Gypsy also claimed that her mother wouldn’t allow her to speak during doctor visits and told her that if she ever tried to escape, police wouldn’t believe her story. “I was very sheltered,” Gypsy explained. “I was limited in what I could watch and the exposure I had to other kids. What I knew of the outside world was only in Disney movies and those don't talk about warning signs of bad parents.”

