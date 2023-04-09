What is old face filter on Tiktok and how to get it? Explained

Filtering on social media has become mandatory if you want to increase your audience on your platform. The introduction of the right filter for the right audience becomes the most vital item on your checklist.

If Instagram has hype, then its importance should go to the personal filter of every individual user, which turns a simple face into the colours and shapes a person wishes to see. On the same lines, what has been trending and used by the vital crowd is TikTok, which has become the medium where every individual is present and, most importantly, celebrities are majorly active on the platform.

As reviewed and researched, it has come to light that the most recent TikTok sensation, which has consumers captivated, involves several videos of people attempting to utilise the old face filter. This filter, as its name implies, depicts people's future appearances. This filter is called "2078" because it aims to offer users a glimpse of how they could seem in 2078.

ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian and North West’s TikTok account get banned? Here’s what we know

Users of this filter on social media might be seen with wrinkles on their faces, grey hair, and squinted eyes. But it is important to keep in mind that the filter does not always produce precise findings and cannot predict your exact appearance 50 years from now.

If you are late to the trend and wish to hop on and try to see the old you, then here are some guidelines for you.

Here is a guide on how to use the 2078 filter in case you can't locate it on TikTok.

To add a new video, launch the TikTok app and choose the "+" icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Find the effects icon in the lower left and click it.

Next, navigate the headings in the trending area.

You must now browse down the effects list until you find one with an image of an elderly woman as its symbol.

Finally, click the icon while keeping your gaze centred on the camera.

With just a simple process, seeing the old you will give an outlook on you. As with trending technology, such filters work as game changers to either prank someone with them or give you a taste of your 60s as the future you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: North West shuts down TikTok account, sources reveal it's for her to focus her creativity in other areas