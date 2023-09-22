What is Olivia Rodrigo’s song Vampire about? Singer REVEALS

Olivia Rodrigo is out with a new album called Guts, and we are loving every bit of it. After her debut album, which came out in 2021, Rodrigo released her sophomore album. While many of her songs have recently gone viral for all the right reasons, there was this one song that she released as her first single for her new album titled Vampire. After hearing the song, fans were left wondering who or what the ballad was about. But the Driver’s License singer decided to put all the rumors to rest and answer fans' questions once and for all. In a recent interview with WIRED, Olivia Rodrigo revealed what her song Vampire was about.

Olivia Rodrigo reveals what her song Vampire is about

In a new interview with WIRED, Olivia Rodrigo answered multiple questions about her songs, life, inspiration, and most viral hits that her fans had searched on Google. As she was answering fans' questions, there was another question that was one of the most searched: “What is Olivia Rodrigo Vampire about?"

To which the Guts singer replied, “Olivia Rodrigo Vampire is about me because all my songs are about me, they’re introspective, and they’re about nothing else.”

Rodrigo quickly shut down all the fan theories and speculations on who or what the song was about.

Olivia Rodrigo had also previously answered speculations regarding her song Vampire being about Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo had spoken out about the rumors that her famous song Vampire was about Taylor Swift. Rodrigo's No. 1 hit Vampire, which was released in June was featured on her upcoming album, Guts, is: "Bloodsucker, Famefucker, Bleedin' me dry, like a goddamn vampire."

In an interview with The Guardian, Rodrigo was asked about the reports, and she replied, "How do I answer this? I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that in my career and probably won't do it again. I believe it is best not to confine a song to a single theme. I was very surprised when people thought that."

Meanwhile, Rodrigo's second album, Guts, the long-awaited follow-up to her successful debut album Sour from 2021, was released on September 8, 2023. The Guts World Tour, organized by Live Nation, will take off next year on Friday, February 23 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA, and will travel throughout North America and Europe.

