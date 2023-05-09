What is on Burger King’s Spider-Verse-themed menu that has left the internet divided?

Did you know that the Burger King Chain is collaborating with Sony Pictures Animations for the upcoming Spider-Verse movie? Yes, that’s right! Celebrating the release of the much-awaited superhero movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Burger King is coming up with a brand-new Burger-King Whooper. It is slated to hit quite a few locations next month onwards. Read on to know more!

What will the new Burger King Whooper Menu have?

Spider-Man and Burger King fans will be able to get their hands on the Spider-Verse-themed burger at selected joints across the country starting from June 2. This is a limited-time-period offer. The new Whopper is expected to feature a Red-Whopper Bun along with Swiss Cheese, a juicy Whopper Patty.

While many fans are excited about the new Spider-Verse-themed menu, others are unsure about it, especially about how the burger looks from the outside with its deep-red colored buns. This has left the internet divided with their opinions.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse New Trailer Out: Miles Morales escapes from Spider-People across universes

How do fans feel about the Burger King x Spider-Verse menu?

Ever since the new Spider-Verse-themed Burger King menu has been announced, fans have had mixed reactions. While some are excited, others are concerned about whether these burgers will be healthy and the amount of food coloring used in the buns. One Twitter user wrote, “Burger Kings Spider-Verse burger looks like a Pretty Patty from Spongebob.” Another person tweeted, “Gastro doctors are about to make a huge profit”.

Others had even more strong reactions. “They could make the Pretty Patties out of Play-Doh and I guarantee they’d still be more palatable than anything Burger King has ever made,” said one person’s tweet.

Yet another user said, “I’m gonna vomit”. “It looks like they use real spiders,” yet another Twitterati said.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Fans go frenzy over "Spider Cat" in new poster

However, some fans were eager to try the new addition on the menu.

Speaking of which, one fan tweeted, “ngl I thought the bun was strawberry flavored at 1st lol btw ima get this bc it looks interesting.”

Yet another fan said, “So just a normal whopper with a red bun and Swiss cheese? Ah hell, I'm still getting it.”

Burger King is reportedly planning the release of other Spider-Verse-themed items which will be unveiled soon. The upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie is slated to release globally on June 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kraven the Hunter: Know all about Marvel's R-rated Spider-Man spinoff