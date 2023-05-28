What is One Direction's group chat all about? Niall Horan shares exciting details

Niall Horan spilled some exciting details about the recent activities of One Direction’s group chat. This news comes amid the questions whether One Direction will ever reunite. When Horan was asked about the same, the Falling crooner answered that he didn’t know what will happen. He shared there hasn’t been a conversation about One Direction reuniting yet.

Horan also revealed that he is open to his The Voice mentee Gina Miles performing on the album's accompanying tour. Here is everything to know about the same.

Niall Horan opens up about One Direction

In an interview with E! News, after The Voice season 23 live finale, Niall Horan spilled details about his former band One Direction’s group chat. He said, “We've had three or four group chats. Some of them have been more quiet than others. This new one is definitely louder than most, and it's been great. I'm sure if I had a look at my phone in a few minutes I'd see some messages.”

Though the former boy band has reunited over text conversations, Niall Horan made it clear that fans will not be hearing Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, or Louis Tomlinson on his upcoming album, ‘The Show’. When asked whether his upcoming album will include any of his former bandmates, Niall replied,”No, now that's a straight and easy answer.”

However, Niall Horan is more open to the idea of having The Voice season 23 mentee Gina Miles performing on the album’s accompanying tour. Horan said that though some things will need to be changed in the background, he would love to have Gina during some of his shows. He added, “I feel like no one was listening, but this girl is…you know a talent when you hear it. And this girl has got it. So yeah, there's no reason why she wouldn't open up for me at some point.”

Previously, during the Variety interview, Niall was questioned whether One Direction added extra pressure to his solo career, to which he replied in negative. Horan said that there is a bond which cannot be broken and they’ll always support one another.

