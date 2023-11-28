What is Ozzy Osbourne's illness as of 2023? Explore his allegedly worsening health amid hope for one last show

Ozzy Osbourne, the 74-year-old rock star, recently talked openly about his health in an interview with Rolling Stone UK. He shared that due to ongoing spine issues and four surgeries, he had to retire from touring. The last surgery, in particular, had a severe impact, almost leaving him crippled. Osbourne mentioned that the procedures took a toll on him, and he believes he has about ten years left due to his declining health.

Ozzy Osbourne shared that he expected to recover after the second and third surgeries. However, during the last one, doctors had to insert a rod in his spine because they discovered a tumor in one of the vertebrae. As a result, they had to remove it. Ozzy mentioned that the experience has been tough, affecting his balance significantly.

What is Ozzy Osbourne's illness?

In 2019, Ozzy Osbourne had a fall that messed up the metal rods in his body from a quad bike crash in 2003. That same year, he found out he has Parkinson's disease, which is a serious nerve problem with no cure. Ozzy talked about it on "Good Morning America" in January 2020, saying he got diagnosed in February 2019. When one news agency asked for more info, Ozzy's reps didn't get back to them right away.

The ex-lead singer of Black Sabbath, who used to struggle with alcohol and drugs, mentioned he doesn't dwell on his Parkinson's much. He showed a reporter that he doesn't have constant tremors, unlike many with the condition. Despite surviving his past lifestyle, he wonders why he outlived so many friends. He admitted to reckless behavior, having his stomach pumped multiple times. His wife, Sharon Osbourne, disapproves of his marijuana use amid his declining health.

In regards to touring, Osbourne expressed his desire to perform again. He mentioned that he never had the chance to properly say goodbye or thank you to his fans after announcing the cancellation of rescheduled dates from his farewell tour, which started in 2018.

His hope is to be able to do at least one show, even if he can't continue performing regularly. During that show, he wants to convey his gratitude to his fans and say, 'Hi guys, thanks so much for my life.' This is his goal, and if he happens to pass away after that show, he says he'll die a happy man.

