What is Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s baby boy’s name? Find out

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child together – a son – through surrogacy in January 2023. Continue reading to find out more.
Paris Hilton just revealed her son’s name.
The media personality and businesswoman recently featured on her iHeartRadio podcast (via PEOPLE) This is Paris, where she shared her and her husband Carter Reum’s baby boy’s name and it’s Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.
Hilton shared that she had zeroed in on the name ‘Phoenix’ 10 years ago. Reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir Paris, she explained that Carter and she had decided to name their son Phoenix. She further shared that she had decided on the name many years ago when she was going through maps, looking for cities, countries and states that go with Paris and London.
Paris Hilton on why she named her son ‘Phoenix’
The 42-year-old mother of one also read an excerpt from her upcoming memoir Paris, explaining why she chose that name. "Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," she said. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."
Paris also posted an update on Instagram revealing her son’s name to followers and fans.
Paris Hilton also revealed that her son’s middle name is a tribute to her late grandfather – Barron Hilton. She shared that he was her mentor and that she misses him dearly.
Paris Hilton shared that she and Carter chose to keep the news about their son’s arrival extremely private, so that they could have the precious time only to themselves. She stated that even her parents, sister, and friend did not know about his birth until a week later.
Paris Hilton’s Instagram post announcing her son’s birth
On January 25 this year, Paris took to Instagram and posted a close-up picture of her baby boy holding her thumb. Along with the picture, she also wrote a caption, that read, “You are already loved beyond words (blue heart emoji)”. She also told PEOPLE Magazine that she is excited to start her family with Carter and that their hearts are already exploding with love for him.
