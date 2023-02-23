What is Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s baby boy’s name? Find out

The media personality and businesswoman recently featured on her iHeartRadio podcast (via PEOPLE) This is Paris, where she shared her and her husband Carter Reum ’s baby boy’s name and it’s Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Hilton shared that she had zeroed in on the name ‘Phoenix’ 10 years ago. Reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir Paris, she explained that Carter and she had decided to name their son Phoenix. She further shared that she had decided on the name many years ago when she was going through maps, looking for cities, countries and states that go with Paris and London.

Paris Hilton on why she named her son ‘Phoenix’

The 42-year-old mother of one also read an excerpt from her upcoming memoir Paris, explaining why she chose that name. "Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," she said. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

Paris also posted an update on Instagram revealing her son’s name to followers and fans.