What is Paris Hilton's 2nd baby daughter's name? Exploring rumors amid her emotional post online

Celebrities often tend to shy away from revealing too much about their children. They try to keep them out of the spotlight and protect them from unnecessary exposure at a young age. American media personality Paris Hilton has been of the same thought.

In the matter of her children’s birth, her secretive tendencies went up a notch higher as she didn’t reveal the details of it, even to her own family.

Paris Hilton’s baby name revealed

Paris Hilton has been a secretive mother, protecting her children from the public gaze. This happened when she had her first child Phoenix as well as recently when she had her second baby daughter.

The public got to know about the same, not through an announcement but a rather cryptic Instagram post made days after her daughter was actually born.

Eagle-eyed fans were able to glean the name of the baby as well even though it wasn’t officially revealed. The rather simple post, captioned ‘Thankful for my baby girl’ featured a photo of a pink outfit monogrammed with the name London.

Fans were quick to believe that London was the name of the new baby girl as that revelation matched Paris Hilton’s previous comments about having a daughter named London Marilyn when she was talking about the arrival of her son Phoenix way back.

ALSO READ: 'There are some sick people': Paris Hilton slams online critics for trolling her baby boy Phoenix for his big head

Paris Hilton’s secretive nature around her children

Paris Hilton has a secretive nature when it comes to her children. She has been known to keep them out of the spotlight, but in some cases, the socialite went so far as to not reveal it to her family members as well.

When she had her son via surrogate in January, Hilton had hidden the news from her family for one full week, ultimately revealing it to her mother with a Chanel bag, to lessen the blow of her transgression of not revealing it sooner.

“I was like, if I give her Chanel first, maybe she won’t be so upset that I didn’t tell her about this,” Paris Hilton had told Rolling Stone at the time.

This time as well she wasn’t very open about the incoming baby until the very end. In September this year, the reality star teased about having a baby girl someday with her sister Nicky in an Instagram Live video. Nicky was quick to counter that her sister may already have a baby in the next room.

“I’m sure it’s very soon and you’re being secretive and not telling us.” the younger sister had joked. “She’s probably hidden in the other room right now.”

Advertisement

The reality star has previously opened up about trying to give her children a sense of normalcy by keeping them away from all the media attention and giving them an upbringing like a commoner.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton is ‘so proud’ of friend Britney Spears for telling her side of the story in new memoir