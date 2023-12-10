What is Prince Harry's net worth as of 2023? Exploring his royal fortune and wealth amid his many different business endeavors
Explore Prince Harry's 2023 net worth, unraveling his royal fortune and entrepreneurial journey, including lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, after he decided to step back from royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family marked a pivotal moment in their lives. Evicted from their Frogmore Cottage, the couple embarked on a journey that reshaped their financial independence. The royal couple signed a hefty deal with Netflix worth up to $150 million, as per Forbes.
With Prince Harry's independent ventures continuing, the question lingers: What is the 2023 net worth of Harry?
Prince Harry's 2023 net worth revealed as his Royal fortune unveils
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, owns a staggering net worth of $60 Million in 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The son of the late Princess Diana and King Charles inherited an estimated $10 million from his mother. After turning 25, he further received $450,000 per year as annual dividends. In a revealing interview with Oprah, Harry disclosed that this inheritance played a significant role in supporting their transition to a non-royal life.
Beyond traditional avenues, Prince Harry delved into the literary world; his memoir, Spare, achieved remarkable success, selling over 3.2 million copies worldwide in its first week. Rumored to be part of a $20 million multi-book deal, the book proved to be a significant resource for Harry's net worth.
Following their departure from the U.K., Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made strategic moves that substantially contributed to their amassed wealth. They secured a luxurious base for their new life by purchasing a $14.7 million home in Montecito, California.
Prince Harry cracks some lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify
The royal couple signed lucrative deals with entertainment giants Netflix and Spotify, totaling an estimated $135 million. The Netflix contract, valued at multi-million dollars, involved creating diverse content, including documentaries, docuseries, scripted shows, feature films, and children's programming. Their debut documentary, Harry & Meghan, broke records, garnering 81.55 million global viewing hours in its debut week.
The couple also ventured into the podcasting realm with a multi-year, $25 million deal with Spotify in December 2020, as retrieved via Vanity Fair. Their production company, Archewell Audio, played a central role in delivering exclusive content on the platform.
In this financial odyssey, Prince Harry has not only secured their independence but has also emerged as an influential entrepreneur, carving their global influence beyond the tag of the British royal.
Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com
