What is Prince William’s net worth in 2023? Exploring where the Prince of Wales’ wealth comes from

Given he is the future King of England, it is no surprise that Prince William is rich. He was named as the Duke of Cambridge before being upgraded to the Prince of Wales. Before becoming the Prince of Wales, Prince William had a net worth of $30 million. Back then, Princess Diana initiated a trust fund that would benefit her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry once they turned 25 years old. Both the brothers accumulated at least $20 million apiece by the time they turned 30.

Furthermore, after the passing of their mother, Princess Diana, both Prince William and Harry gained inheritance which included cash, jewelry, and other assets. Apart from that, both the brothers also earned an inheritance from the passing of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth who decided to leave some inheritance for her grandchildren which amounted to as much as $17 million.

What is the 2023 net worth of Prince William?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Prince William’s estimated net worth as of now is around $100 million. The Queen Mother, his great-grandmother who passed away in 2002, put the bulk of her estimated $89 million fortune in a trust fund in 1994 for her great-grandchildren, William and Harry.

BBC reported at the time of her death, “In 1994, the Queen Mother reportedly put aside two-thirds of her money into a trust fund for her great-grandchildren. Princes William and Harry will reportedly share about £14m from the estate of their late great-grandmother. That’s about $17.9 million. The bulk of the cash will go to the younger brother since William will benefit financially by becoming king.”

While more of the cash reportedly went to Harry, William was still given part of the trust.

Where does the Prince of Wales’ wealth come from?

The British Royal Family holds an estimated US $28 billion in assets according to Forbes which includes the Crown Estate, crown-owed land, and various palaces. Much of the Prince of Wales’ wealth is inherited. Per the Telegraph , Prince William inherited around £10 million (AU$18.4 million) from his mother, Princess Diana, on his 30th birthday in 2012. In addition to the lump sum, Forbes reports that both brothers began receiving yearly dividends, estimated at $450,000 per year, at age 25.

Prince William served in the military from 2006-2013 and was involved in both the Household Cavalry in the Blues and Royals regiment and the RAF search and rescue force. As per Forbes, his salary for the latter was US $68,000-$74,000. Later, Prince William worked as a helicopter pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance, where he donated his entire annual salary to charity.

Following his father’s ascension to the throne, much of Prince William’s wealth came from The Dutchy of Cornwall. Founded by Edward III in 1337, The Dutchy is a private fund designed to provide a sort of financial independence to his heir and has since passed down through the family. It is a portfolio of land and investments, from which income is generated. The Dutchy approximately generated AU $40 million in 2022 alone according to Forbes. When Charles became the king, The Dutchy was passed on to the new Prince of Wales, William.

The accurate net worth of Prince William will never be known as The Royal Family tends to keep their finances private.

