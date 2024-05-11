Late DJ Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Passes Away At 34

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and death.

Emily Goldberg, former partner of the late EDM DJ and producer Avicii, passed away at the age of 34 due to a pulmonary embolism. She sadly left us on April 3 in La Jolla, California. Originally from Poway, California, Emily was born on December 3, 1989. In 2023, she bravely shared on Instagram that she had been fighting cancer, but thankfully, she had overcome it. Emily is now survived by her parents, Julie and Sam Goldberg, from La Jolla, as well as her brother Aaron Goldberg from Chicago, Illinois.

It's not clearly known when Avicii and Goldberg met and how their relationship bloomed, but the duo dated two years before his tragic death in 2018. Avicii died by suicide while on vacation in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28. Avicii suffered from a few health problems, including acute pancreatitis.

Avicii’s former girlfriend Emily Goldberg has died

After six years since the tragic loss of the renowned DJ Avicii, his ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg has sadly left us. In her final Instagram update in 2023, she revealed that she had successfully overcome cancer and was in remission.

She posted her picture giving a thumbs up, and wrote: "I lived bi**h. I have had cancer for the past year. I am now cancer-free."

Following Avicii's passing, Goldberg paid tribute in honor of the late music producer.

“‘Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.’ Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them.” she wrote on Instagram just after his death sharing a slideshow of them.

“For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real 💔.”

Goldberg continued to share updates about him even after his passing. In one of her posts, she referred to him as her 'best friend and soul mate', while in another post, written only a month after his death, she fondly remembered the immense support he provided her during her health struggles.

What is Pulmonary Embolism?

Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a serious condition where a blood clot blocks one or more arteries in the lungs, impeding blood flow. Common symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, rapid heartbeat, and coughing, which may be accompanied by blood. Immediate medical attention is crucial for managing this condition.

The primary cause of a pulmonary embolism is usually a blood clot that originates in the deep veins of the legs, a condition known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). These clots can travel to the lungs and block blood flow.

Preventative measures for pulmonary embolism focus on reducing the risk of blood clots. These include maintaining adequate hydration, avoiding tobacco, engaging in regular physical activity, and managing body weight through a healthy diet and lifestyle. It's also important to avoid prolonged periods of immobility, such as during long flights or bed rest, which can increase the risk of DVT.

Prompt medical treatment is essential to dissolve the blood clot and reduce the risk of complications, including death.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

