What Is Queen Camilla's Complaint With King Charles? Find Out

Queen Camilla has offered an unusual health update about her husband, King Charles, with a hint of concern. The Queen Consort made a surprise appearance at the Queen’s Reading Room Festival just before the Trooping the Colour parade. She talked to Lee Child, an author, concerning the current state of health of the king.

King Charles’ health and determination

Camilla said that Charles is going through treatment for a secret form of cancer. However, despite his condition, she insisted that he was fine. Still, she jestingly lamented that Charles doesn’t listen and doesn't slow down.

“Typical husband,” quipped Lee Child in response to Camilla’s comments. This playful exchange underscored how their sense of humor has helped them weather storms together.

Concerns over King Charles’ wellbeing

A source close to Camilla spoke to The Mirror recently, expressing concerns over the King’s busy schedule. Since coming back from having some time off duty, Charles has not been getting enough rest. According to insiders, these are among some of those things that have often caused her to encourage him to slow down.

“She has been trying to encourage him to slow down,” says a source familiar with her mindset on the issue. Nevertheless, it appears as if His Majesty wants nothing more than to stay active. “There is no sign of him easing off the accelerator; if anything, he is even more determined to pack as much in as he can.”

Queen Camilla’s update demonstrates Charles’ unwavering commitment and their unyielding support for one another during tough times like this one.

