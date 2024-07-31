What Is Rapper Ice Spice's Real Name? Here's Why She Got This Stage Name

Right now, one of the rap industry's biggest stars is Ice Spice. This 23-year-old Bronx native has been making waves with her appealing songs, vibrant sense of style, and notable collaborations. Still, there is one unanswered question: what is her real name and why did she choose to go by this stage name?

While the rapper's skills have always brought her into the public eye, the need to know her real name has become quite high for fans. Many are also interested in where she derived her stage name, Ice Spice. While that is so, a number of musicians have taken on the use of a stage name. For example, Abel Tesfaye was popularly known as The Weeknd for quite a long time.

What many are interested in is that Ice Spice was born Isis Naija Gaston. According to Dazed Digital, the singer adorned a necklace in the music video for her track No Clarity that read "Isis," further fueling this interest.

In an interview with Dripped Shorts on YouTube, Ice Spice discussed her real name, saying, "My real name's Isis. Everybody calls me Ice like my real life." The host speculated, "You know where I thought you got it from? The Spice Girls." To which Ice Spice responded that she had heard that assumption before.

During a conversation with Hip Hop Nation, she explained how she came up with her nickname: "My name is Isis, but I came up with the 'Spice' part when I was like 14. I was just trying to come up with a finsta name, and I was like, 'What rhymes with ice?' It was spice."

When Ice Spice shared her real name, Isis Gaston, with her fans on Instagram, the platform removed her post. Complex reported that she received a message from Instagram stating, "Your post has been removed. It goes against our Community Guidelines on violence or dangerous organizations."

How did Ice Spice rise to fame?

It has been reported that Ice Spice started rapping in 2021 after she gained the interest of record producer RiotUSA while at Purchase College, State University of New York. Indeed, she also dropped her first single, Bully Freestyle, in March 2021, months following the viral video of her doing the Buss It challenge on Twitter.

Describing the relationship to Vogue, Ice Spice said of her relationship with RiotUSA, "We ended up clicking, and now having so much success with Munch, I think that just makes us closer."

In August 2022, Drake played her record Munch (Feelin' U) on his SiriusXM radio station, Sound 42. From there, fueled by that grass-roots buzz on Twitter and TikTok, the song finally debuted on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Bubbling Under Hot 100 charts.

By late September 2022, Ice Spice had signed with 10K Projects and Capitol Records for a record deal. In January 2023, she released her debut EP, Like.?, while in the following month, she made her chart debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with Gangsta Boo, her collaboration with Lil Tjay, at number 82.

In the same month, the 23-year-old artist appeared on a remix of PinkPantheress' Boy's a Liar Pt. 2, accompanied by a viral music video. This single reached as high as No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest chart performance for either artist at that time.

Reflecting on her rise to stardom in January 2023, Ice Spice stated, "I did work really hard to get to where I am now, and I still am working really hard every day."

